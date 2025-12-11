Wee by Shihchang Hsiao Wins Silver in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Wee

Innovative Cat Harness Design Recognized for Excellence in Pet Care Products

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Shihchang Hsiao 's innovative cat harness design, "Wee," as a Silver winner in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of Wee's exceptional design within the pet care industry.Wee's innovative design addresses the need for lightweight, easy-to-use cat harnesses that prioritize comfort and safety. By focusing on the unique requirements of cats, Shihchang Hsiao's design aligns with current trends and advances pet care industry standards. The practical benefits of Wee, such as its lightweight construction and instant-release buckle, make it a valuable addition to the market.The award-winning cat harness stands out for its ingenious use of a continuous strip of nylon webbing, requiring minimal sewing and resulting in an impressively lightweight product. The custom-designed fixture allows for precise webbing formation, facilitating easy construction. Wee's thoughtful design features, including soft pads and a slide buckle for instant release, demonstrate a deep understanding of feline needs.Receiving the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award serves as motivation for Shihchang Hsiao and the Hulumao team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in pet care products. This recognition may inspire future designs that prioritize animal comfort, safety, and functionality, fostering further advancements in the industry.Team MembersWee was designed by Shihchang Hsiao, the founder of Hulumao, with the assistance of Yuluen Huang.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shihchang HsiaoShihchang Hsiao, a senior industrial designer from Taiwan, China, has always been passionate about design. With a focus on electronics aesthetics, Hsiao believes his strength lies in finding solutions for the conflict between design and engineering. His mission is to imbue products with character and vitality, improving the connection between users and products. Hsiao's innovative designs have earned him prestigious awards, including the G-Mark Product Design and IF Product Design Award. In 2016, he entered the pet accessory business with Hulumao, creating eco-friendly cat furniture that has garnered recognition from the A'Design Award.About HulumaoHulumao was founded in 2017 by two designers who were seeking a fun and eco-friendly cat house for their feline companion. Unsatisfied with existing products, the couple began designing and making their own, starting with simple handmade corrugated boxes. After numerous adjustments and modifications, they launched the first generation of cat houses, bringing their unique pet-focused products to the market.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing pet care design through functional, aesthetic, and innovative creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, pet care industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation in the design community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://thebestdesignaward.com

