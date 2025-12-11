Rise Launches UK Employer of Record (EOR) Service, Enabling Companies to Hire Full-Time UK Employees

Rise UK Employer of Record

Rise launches UK EOR, enabling global companies to hire instantly with full compliance, modern benefits, and flexible payroll in GBP or stablecoins.

Our EOR service removes that friction entirely as companies can now hire in days while offering their teams flexible compensation options traditional providers can’t match.” — Hugo Finkelstein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise , the global payroll and compliance platform supporting hybrid fiat-and-crypto payments, today announced the launch of its Employer of Record (EOR) service in the United Kingdom.The expansion allows companies worldwide to hire full-time UK employees without establishing a UK entity or navigating complex employment regulations, local tax requirements, and regional compliance frameworks.With automated onboarding, compliant employment agreements, benefits administration, and hybrid payroll (GBP + stablecoins), Rise provides one of the most modern and flexible EOR infrastructures available today.The platform supports 90+ local currencies, 100+ cryptocurrencies, and 190+ countries, backed by SOC 2 certification and global compliance standards.Key Features of Rise’s UK EOR• Full compliance with UK labour laws, HMRC requirements, and statutory employment regulations• Automated onboarding, identity verification, and compliant contracts• Competitive benefits including healthcare and crypto-friendly pension options• Payroll funding in GBP, USDC, or USDT, with employee withdrawals in local currency or crypto• Automated tax filings, reporting, and end-to-end compliance managementHow Rise’s Employer of Record Service Helps Companies Expand to the United KingdomFor fast-scaling companies, hiring in the UK traditionally required months of entity setup, establishing payroll infrastructure, and absorbing significant legal exposure. Rise eliminates these barriers with a single, compliant employment layer, allowing companies to expand into the UK market immediately, reduce operating costs, and offer a hiring experience suited to the modern global workforce.AvailabilityRise’s UK EOR service is available starting today. Companies can now hire full-time employees in the United Kingdom with no local entity and complete compliance coverage.To learn more, visit: Riseworks.ioAbout RiseRise is a hybrid payroll and international workforce payment platform that enables businesses to pay global teams in local currency, stablecoins, or cryptocurrency, compliantly and efficiently. Serving clients in 190+ countries, Rise combines traditional finance with blockchain innovation to help businesses simplify payroll, streamline onboarding, and ensure compliance in every jurisdiction.For more information, visit www.riseworks.io

