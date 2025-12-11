From Grape Fields to the Boardroom: Amanda Villarreal's Unflinching Story of Poverty, Trauma, and the Choice to Heal

Divided Attention podcast features PLEX Capital CEO in a raw conversation about immigrant grit, childhood abuse, and refusing victimhood.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the latest episode of the Divided Attention podcast, Amanda Villarreal, Co-Founder and CEO of PLEX Capital , shares her extraordinary journey from a house made of adobe in Guadalajara, Mexico, to working in the grape fields of Southern California, and now leading the boardroom of a fast-growing financial firm in the Midwest. Amanda’s story is a testament to courage, faith, and the promise of the American Dream.In this deeply personal conversation, Amanda shares how childhood poverty, family trauma, and the uncertainty of immigration shaped her fierce work ethic, compassion for others, and belief in personal responsibility. She describes the long road from picking grapes at 3 a.m. and searching parking lots for a missing penny to becoming a U.S. citizen, earning multiple degrees, and ultimately building an empire she is proud to lead.Today, Villarreal is Co-Founder and CEO of PLEX Capital, a Kansas City-based invoice factoring company serving entrepreneurs whom traditional lenders have ignored. In the latest episode of the Divided Attention podcast, she tells the whole story, including the parts she’s never shared publicly.The episode, “True Grit: Lessons in Perseverance with Amanda Villarreal,” goes beyond the standard founder narrative. Villarreal speaks openly about surviving childhood abuse, the years of therapy it took to heal, and the conscious decision to reject a life defined by victimhood. “We have enough victims in this world,” Villarreal says in the episode. “You can either let your experience continue to rob you and rob the entire world of the greatness you possess, or you can acknowledge what happened and take responsibility for healing yourself.”The conversation covers her path from poverty through a paralegal degree, a bachelor’s from Friends University, and an MBA from Baker University, each step defying expectations. After being fired from a corporate position she worked hard to achieve, she and co-founder Josh Goode launched PLEX Capital in 2019, weeks before the pandemic. The company now serves minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses across the country.Villarreal’s Catholic faith anchors the discussion, but so does her uncompromising stance on personal agency. When host Don Peterson asks about forgiveness and healing, she doesn’t offer platitudes. She describes the hard internal work and insists others can do it too. “I go to Arlington Cemetery, and I cry for the people who are there,” she says. “Even with all the political differences we have right now, we are in the best country that has ever existed. I don’t think many people can understand that level of gratitude.”WHY LISTEN TO DIVIDED ATTENTION PODCASTS?● To Open Your Eyes: Uncover powerful stories often lost in the noise or too uncomfortable for polite society.● To Educate: Learn from the lived experiences of those you might never meet.● Hear things that will challenge your assumptions and shake your belief system.● Get Motivated: Be inspired by stories of perseverance, transformation, and hope.“At Trondheim Studios, we could not be more proud to be Mr. Peterson’s production partner. Having a ringside seat to each episode is an education and his extraordinary ability to communicate consistently leads to thought-provoking and meaningful conversations.” — Jeremey & Amber, Trondheim Studios.“True Grit: Lessons in Perseverance with Amanda Villarreal” is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.Search “Divided Attention” to listen and subscribe. YouTube: https://youtu.be/i7JSGIYYYRk ABOUT DIVIDED ATTENTIONDivided Attention is a long-form conversation podcast hosted by entrepreneur Don Peterson. The show features founders, leaders, and community builders sharing the real stories behind their success, failures, and personal growth. The tagline: Illuminate. Educate. Motivate.Website: www.dividedattentionpod.com ABOUT AMANDA VILLARREALAmanda Villarreal is Co-Founder and CEO of PLEX Capital LLC, an invoice factoring company headquartered in Kansas City. She holds an MBA from Baker University and serves on multiple community boards. PLEX Capital focuses on providing working capital to underserved entrepreneurs, with a majority of its clients being minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses. Website: https://www.plexcapital.com/

