Acclaimed Jazz Artist, Crooner Ed, Unveils Introspective Masterpiece 'Amazing, Awful, Ordinary Life'

Crooner Ed

"Amazing, Awful, Ordinary Life" Explores the Profound Contradictions of Everyday Existence Through Soulful Jazz Improvisations

I want to capture the wonder of our amazing, awful, ordinary lives; the everyday moments that make up a our amazing lives.” — Eddie Thompson

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Eddie Thompson, performing as Crooner Ed, releases his highly anticipated new album, Amazing, Awful,Ordinary Life — a warm, witty, and deeply relatable collection of nine original songs plus one timeless standard that perfectly capture the highs, lows, and ordinary days of modern living.Leading the album is the #1 Amazon Music hit “I Wish I Knew,” which has already won over listeners and critics alike with its velvet-smooth delivery and emotional resonance. The full track list is:1. Amazing, Awful, Ordinary Life2. I Like The Way You Walk3. Why Does Everything Hurt?4. I Wish I Knew5. What A Ride6. All We Really Want7. Coffee Talks With Dad8. Fatter Friends9. Seize Today10. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?Several tracks were released as singles and earned enthusiastic praise from music magazines and critics who hailed Crooner Ed’s gift for turning everyday moments into unforgettable jazz gems. (Visit CroonerEd .com for links to editorials.)From the playful romance of “I Like The Way You Walk” (a very fun love letter to his wife) to the laugh-out-loud diet anthem “Fatter Friends” to “Why Does Everything Hurt?” (the theme song for everyone over age 40). His “All We Really Want” is a poignant reminder that what everyone of us truly want is simply more time with the one’s we love as the album weaves smooth jazz and swinging big-band flavors into a soundtrack for real life today. “These songs come straight from traffic jams, kitchen tables, and those 3 a.m. conversations we all have with ourselves,” says Crooner Ed. “Like my ‘Coffee Talks With Dad’ song, we sip our coffee, dream about our tomorrows and just doing our best to have meaningful, fulfilling lives."Amazing, Awful, Ordinary Life is available as of 12.13.25 on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and everywhere music is streamed or sold. Most of these songs also have a terrific music video on his webpage and his YouTube channel.For press inquiries and interviews, contact: Eddie Thompson305.987.1596CroonerEd@gmail.comWebsite: CroonerEd.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/instacroonered/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CroonerEd Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music: Search for “CroonerEd” or “Crooner Ed”About Crooner Ed: With a voice like aged bourbon and storytelling that feels like sitting on the porch with an old friend, Crooner Ed (Eddie Thompson) has quickly become one of the most welcome new voices in contemporary jazz, putting the laughter, love, and occasional groan of real life to irresistible swing and smooth-jazz arrangements.

