Compact-200 Bailey Bridge Manufacturers: How GREATWALL GROUP Compares to Other Leading Factories

ZHENJIANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the rapidly advancing field of modular bridge engineering, Zhenjiang Great Wall Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as Great Wall) has emerged as one of the most trusted and technologically advanced suppliers in China’s bridge manufacturing sector. Located in Zhenjiang City, at the heart of the Yangtze River Delta economic zone, Great Wall benefits from a superior transportation network that includes the Shanghai–Nanjing and Shanghai–Beijing High-Speed Railways, as well as convenient access to multiple airports and seaports. As a professional Compact-200 Bailey Bridge Factory from China, the company specializes in the research, design, manufacture, and export of prefabricated highway steel bridges that deliver unmatched strength, versatility, and efficiency in both civilian and military engineering projects.The Compact-200 Bailey Bridge, also known as the Type-200 modular bridge, represents one of Great Wall’s core innovations. Designed for rapid deployment and long-span adaptability, this modular steel bridge system can be quickly assembled and disassembled with standard tools, making it an ideal solution for emergency infrastructure restoration, rural connectivity projects, and temporary military applications. Each component is precisely fabricated and treated using advanced surface protection processes such as sandblasting, hot-dip galvanizing, spray painting, and zinc–aluminum alloy coating to ensure superior corrosion resistance and extended service life even under extreme environmental conditions.Global Infrastructure Growth and the Rise of Modular Bridge SystemsAs global infrastructure investment surges—driven by developing economies’ need for efficient transport networks and industrial nations’ focus on upgrading aging infrastructure—the demand for prefabricated steel bridge systems continues to grow. Bailey-type modular bridges have gained prominence due to their fast construction speed, load-bearing performance, and cost-effectiveness compared with traditional concrete bridges.Emerging economies across Asia, Africa, and South America are increasingly adopting modular bridge technology for both permanent and emergency solutions. Prefabricated bridges enable countries to respond quickly to flood recovery, disaster relief, and military logistics needs. With sustainability and time efficiency becoming central to modern civil engineering, the Compact-200 Bailey Bridge represents an optimal combination of durability, flexibility, and reduced on-site construction time.In this growing global market, Chinese bridge manufacturers have played a crucial role in delivering reliable and affordable modular bridge systems. Great Wall’s leadership in R&D, manufacturing precision, and international certifications enables it to meet strict engineering and quality standards required by clients worldwide—from government infrastructure authorities to defense engineering departments.International Certifications and Quality AssuranceA key factor behind Great Wall’s global reputation is its strict adherence to international quality management systems and third-party testing standards. The company has achieved and maintains multiple certifications that reinforce its reliability and technical excellence in bridge manufacturing. These include:ISO9001 Quality Management System Certificate – ensuring consistent quality control throughout the production and assembly process.Factory Work Safety Certificate – confirming compliance with strict workplace safety regulations and manufacturing standards.SGS Testing Report of Main Steel – guaranteeing that all major structural materials meet global standards for mechanical strength and durability.SGS-PVOC Certification to Tanzania – verifying conformity for export to African markets, reflecting Great Wall’s international trade compliance.FORM E Certificate to ASEAN – ensuring tariff benefits for clients across Southeast Asia under free trade agreements.Certificate of Origin – supporting customs clearance and export documentation for global shipments.Additionally, Great Wall’s WPS (Welding Procedure Specification) and certified welders have been approved by Bureau Veritas (BV), further demonstrating the company’s commitment to producing bridges that meet or exceed international engineering standards. Independent testing agencies such as SGS, CCIC, and CNAS also regularly verify raw materials and finished products, ensuring every bridge system leaving the factory meets performance and safety benchmarks.Why GREATWALL GROUP Stands Out Among Compact-200 Bailey Bridge ManufacturersIn a competitive market with several well-known factories worldwide, Great Wall distinguishes itself through three defining strengths:Comprehensive Production and Customization CapabilitiesGreat Wall operates a full production line dedicated to Bailey bridge components, enabling complete in-house manufacturing—from raw material processing to final surface treatment. This vertical integration ensures tighter quality control, faster delivery timelines, and the ability to customize bridge designs for various load requirements, terrain conditions, and span configurations.Advanced Engineering and R&D InnovationThe company’s engineering team has successfully developed not only the Compact-200 bridge series but also the 321-Type (British Compact-100) and the large-span D-Type prefabricated bridge, capable of reaching single spans up to 91 meters. These R&D achievements reflect Great Wall’s deep technical expertise and commitment to structural innovation. Each design undergoes rigorous load testing and real-world engineering application before deployment.Global Project Experience and Surface Protection ExcellenceWith an annual production capacity exceeding 10,000 tons, Great Wall’s bridges have been exported to numerous countries for highway reconstruction, flood recovery, and infrastructure expansion. Its multi-layer surface protection processes—including sandblasting, dip coating, hot-dip galvanizing, and zinc–aluminum alloy coating—ensure superior resistance to corrosion, extending bridge lifespan and reducing maintenance costs in humid or coastal regions.These advantages make Great Wall not only a Compact-200 Bailey Bridge Factory from China but a strategic global partner for governments, construction firms, and military engineers seeking fast, reliable, and cost-efficient modular bridge solutions.About GREATWALL GROUPZhenjiang Great Wall Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd. continues to strengthen its position as a world-class manufacturer of prefabricated modular steel bridges. With cutting-edge facilities, certified processes, and an unwavering commitment to engineering excellence, Great Wall remains dedicated to supporting global infrastructure development through innovative and sustainable bridge solutions.For more information about Great Wall’s Compact-200 Bailey Bridges and other modular bridge systems, please visit the company’s official website: www.greatwallgroup.net

