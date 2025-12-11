GREATWALL GROUP Presents Fast Construction Prefabricated Bridge Abutments at the International Bridge and Tunnel Expo

ZHENJIANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the International Bridge and Tunnel Expo, Zhenjiang Great Wall Heavy Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (GREATWALL GROUP) drew significant attention with its pioneering Fast Construction Prefab Bridge Abutment Design, a breakthrough solution redefining efficiency and reliability in modern bridge engineering. Based in Zhenjiang City, at the southern bank of the Yangtze River within China’s dynamic Yangtze River Delta economic zone, GREATWALL GROUP has leveraged its strategic location and advanced manufacturing capabilities to become a global leader in prefabricated steel bridge design and production . The new abutment system showcased at the Expo embodies the company’s continuous innovation—integrating modular engineering, rapid assembly technology, and high structural integrity to meet the growing global demand for faster and safer bridge construction.Industry Outlook: Prefabricated Bridges as the Future of Modern InfrastructureAround the world, infrastructure expansion and modernization are accelerating, driven by urbanization, trade growth, and the need for climate-resilient construction. Traditional bridge construction methods—often time-consuming, labor-intensive, and site-dependent—are giving way to prefabricated modular systems that ensure faster installation, higher precision, and reduced environmental impact. Prefabricated bridges are now widely recognized for their ability to support both temporary and permanent applications, especially in areas requiring rapid deployment such as disaster recovery, military logistics, and regional transportation networks.In recent years, governments and contractors have increasingly turned toward modular bridge technologies that balance cost efficiency with sustainability. This trend has positioned China as a major hub for innovation in steel bridge manufacturing, with companies like GREATWALL GROUP leading the charge. The firm’s product line—featuring the 321-Type (British Compact-100) prefabricated highway steel bridge and the 200-Type prefabricated highway steel bridge (Bailey bridge)—has been widely adopted for its high strength, adaptability, and modular design. Moreover, the company’s large-span D-Type prefabricated bridge, capable of reaching single spans up to 91 meters, has already passed load testing and been implemented in real-world engineering projects, setting new industry benchmarks for structural performance and flexibility.The global shift toward smart infrastructure solutions has created strong demand for prefabricated bridge systems that reduce construction time without compromising on quality or safety. GREATWALL GROUP’s Fast Construction Prefab Bridge Abutment Design fits perfectly within this trend, providing a ready-to-install foundation system that accelerates bridge assembly while ensuring stability, alignment accuracy, and long-term durability.International Certifications: Building Trust Through Quality and ComplianceGREATWALL GROUP’s rise to international prominence is rooted in its unwavering commitment to quality assurance and compliance with global standards. The company has earned the ISO9001 Quality Management System Certificate, a testament to its dedication to consistent quality control, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction. In addition, the Factory Work Safety Certificate reflects the company’s proactive approach to ensuring employee safety and maintaining a secure, well-regulated production environment.The quality of GREATWALL’s materials and finished products has been rigorously tested and verified by internationally recognized institutions. The company holds the SGS Testing Report of Main Steel, confirming the high mechanical performance and chemical consistency of its materials. Further validating its global competitiveness, GREATWALL has also obtained SGS-PVOC certification for Tanzania, enabling smooth export operations and regulatory compliance in African markets.Moreover, the company holds the FORM E certification to ASEAN and Certificates of Origin, facilitating preferential trade and efficient cross-border logistics within Southeast Asia and beyond. Each certification reinforces GREATWALL GROUP’s standing as a dependable partner for international clients seeking certified, high-performance steel bridge systems.In addition to these certifications, GREATWALL’s Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS) and welders have been accredited by Bureau Veritas (BV)—a globally recognized authority in quality and safety inspection. Raw materials and finished products undergo evaluation by independent third-party testing institutes such as SGS, CCIC, and CNAS, ensuring that every bridge component meets strict international standards. These credentials highlight GREATWALL’s integrated quality assurance system, guaranteeing that its bridge solutions deliver reliability under the most demanding conditions.Advantages of Fast Construction Prefabricated Bridge AbutmentsGREATWALL GROUP’s Fast Construction Prefab Bridge Abutment Design represents a significant advancement in modular bridge technology. Traditionally, bridge abutment construction involves complex on-site preparation, time-consuming concrete curing, and heavy machinery operations. GREATWALL’s solution redefines this process through prefabricated modular abutments that are factory-produced, standardized, and ready for rapid on-site assembly. This innovation reduces construction time by more than 50%, significantly lowers labor costs, and minimizes environmental disruption.One of the key advantages of GREATWALL’s system lies in its precision-engineered modular design, which ensures structural compatibility with a wide range of prefabricated bridge models. Each abutment module is designed to maintain high load-bearing performance while allowing easy installation on diverse terrains. The system incorporates integrated anchoring and foundation components, improving overall bridge stability and safety during high-load or high-flow conditions.Additionally, GREATWALL GROUP applies advanced surface treatment technologies such as sandblasting, dip coating, spray painting, hot-dip galvanizing, and zinc-aluminum alloy coating to its bridge components. These processes enhance corrosion resistance and extend service life, particularly in coastal or high-humidity regions. With an annual production capacity exceeding 10,000 tons, the company ensures consistent quality and timely delivery to projects worldwide.The new prefabricated abutment system is particularly suitable for:1.Emergency relief and disaster recovery, enabling rapid bridge deployment after floods, earthquakes, or landslides.2.Military and logistics applications, where time-sensitive construction and mobility are critical.3.Infrastructure expansion projects, including rural and temporary access bridges where conventional abutments are impractical.4.Remote construction sites, reducing the need for heavy equipment and complex foundations.Through the combination of innovation, quality assurance, and field-tested performance, GREATWALL GROUP continues to redefine what’s possible in modular bridge engineering. Its Fast Construction Prefab Bridge Abutment Design marks a new milestone in the company’s mission to deliver intelligent, efficient, and globally compatible infrastructure solutions.About GREATWALL GROUPWith its headquarters in Zhenjiang City and a production facility equipped with full-scale Bailey bridge component manufacturing lines, GREATWALL GROUP is an industry leader in prefabricated steel bridge design, manufacturing, and surface treatment. Supported by independent R&D patents, advanced technologies, and world-class certifications, the company serves international markets across Asia, Africa, and beyond, helping governments and private contractors achieve faster, safer, and more sustainable infrastructure outcomes.For more information about GREATWALL GROUP’s products and technological innovations, please visit the official website: www.greatwallgroup.net

