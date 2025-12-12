Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Mineralization Market to Reach $2.52 Billion by 2029, Growing at a 16.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for carbon dioxide (CO2) mineralization has been developing rapidly as industries and governments focus more on sustainable solutions to combat climate change. This process, which transforms CO2 into stable mineral forms, plays a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Let’s explore the current market size, the driving factors behind its growth, key regional insights, and future trends shaping this promising sector.

Current Valuation and Growth Trajectory of the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Mineralization Market

The carbon dioxide (CO2) mineralization market has experienced notable growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $1.17 billion in 2024 to $1.37 billion in 2025, exhibiting a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This rise during the past period is largely driven by factors such as increased industrial emissions, stricter environmental regulations, heightened awareness of climate change, rising prices of carbon-intensive fuels, and growing demand for sustainable building materials.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $2.52 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 16.6%. The anticipated growth is linked to the implementation of carbon pricing policies, a surge in demand for low-carbon construction materials, growing investments in climate-focused startups, and increasing needs for synthetic fuels and chemicals. Key emerging trends include the development of sustainable carbon-negative products, advancements in mineralization techniques, closer integration with cement, concrete, steel, and metallurgical industries, and innovations in hybrid mineralization pathways.

Understanding Carbon Dioxide Mineralization and Its Environmental Role

Carbon dioxide (CO2) mineralization involves converting CO2 gas into stable solid minerals, such as carbonates, through natural or engineered chemical reactions. This method effectively captures CO2 permanently, helping to lower greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change. By locking carbon in solid form, mineralization offers a durable solution for reducing atmospheric CO2 levels.

Rising Market Demand Fueled by Sustainable Construction Needs

One of the primary factors propelling the carbon dioxide (CO2) mineralization market is the growing appetite for sustainable construction materials. These materials are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient, aimed at minimizing negative environmental impacts throughout their lifecycle—from production to disposal or recycling. Increasing environmental consciousness among consumers, governments, and industries drives this demand, emphasizing the importance of reducing carbon footprints and encouraging eco-friendly building practices.

For instance, in July 2024, the U.S. Green Building Council reported involvement in over 46,000 residential projects certified under the LEED green building rating system, with a nearly 5% rise in new LEED projects registered in 2023. The ability of CO2 mineralization to convert captured carbon into stable carbonates that serve as eco-friendly building materials supports this trend and fosters the circular economy in construction.

Regional Leaders in the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Mineralization Market

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the carbon dioxide (CO2) mineralization market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report encompasses major regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a broad perspective on the global market landscape.

