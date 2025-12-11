Halo by Ather Design Wins Silver in A' Safety Industry and Protective Wear Awards

Halo

Ather Design's Innovative Smart Helmet, Halo, Recognized for Excellence in Safety Clothing and Personal Protective Equipment Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ather Design , a leading design firm based in India, has been awarded the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Safety Clothing and Personal Protective Equipment Design category for their innovative smart helmet, Halo. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of protective equipment design, celebrating exceptional designs that demonstrate creativity, functionality, and a commitment to user safety.The Halo smart helmet's recognition in the A' Safety Clothing and Personal Protective Equipment Design Award highlights its relevance to current trends and needs within the protective equipment industry. By incorporating advanced features such as high-quality audio experiences, auto wear detection, and wireless charging, Halo aligns with the industry's focus on integrating technology to enhance user experience and safety. This award-winning design showcases the practical benefits of innovative protective equipment for users, setting a new standard for the industry.Halo stands out in the market with its unique combination of safety features and user-centric design. The helmet prioritizes user protection by housing vital electronics outside the helmet shell and away from the user's head in an IP-rated impact-grade housing. Simultaneously, it enhances the riding experience through carefully positioned and tuned speakers that deliver immersive audio without compromising road awareness. The integration of auto wear detection, onboard media controls, and wireless charging demonstrates Ather Design's commitment to creating a seamless and effortless user experience.The Silver A' Design Award for Halo serves as a testament to Ather Design's dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of protective equipment design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and designs within the company, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in terms of safety and user experience. The award also motivates the Ather Design team to continue their pursuit of groundbreaking designs that prioritize user well-being and advance industry standards.Halo was designed by a talented team at Ather Design, including Deepanjan Sinha as the Project Lead, Mithilesh Katkar responsible for Form Design, Sounak Purkayastha as the Digital Sculptor, and Chetan Rajesh and Darshan Patel as Industrial Designers.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Halo smart helmet and its designers at:About Ather DesignAther Design is a subsidiary of Ather Energy, a Bengaluru-based company revolutionizing urban mobility through the design and manufacture of high-performance electric scooters. With a focus on creating a sustainable future, Ather Design plays a crucial role in developing innovative, user-centric products that combine cutting-edge technology with sleek, functional design. Their holistic approach to product development, exemplified by the award-winning Halo smart helmet, sets them apart in the rapidly evolving Indian EV market.About Ather EnergyFounded in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy is an Indian company at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution. Their mission is to replace traditional internal combustion engines with efficient and environmentally friendly electric drives. Ather Energy's product lineup includes the Ather Rizta, Ather 450X, and Ather 450S electric scooters, supported by a comprehensive ecosystem of public and private charging infrastructure, accessories, and innovative ownership plans. By combining clean design and engineering expertise in both hardware and software, Ather Energy is building a sustainable future for personal mobility in India.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a significant contribution to the advancement of the safety clothing and personal protective equipment industry. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their ability to raise industry standards through their creative and functional designs. The selection process involves a blind peer review by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award is a mark of exceptional design quality and a testament to the designer's skill and dedication to creating products that prioritize user safety and well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by celebrating and showcasing innovative designs that positively impact society. The competition is open to entries from all countries, and the rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to gain global recognition, contribute to the advancement of their respective industries, and inspire future trends in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://protectiveequipmentaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.