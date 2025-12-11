Birdfy Partners With Holly Merker — An Ornitherapy Expert and Board Member of Conservation Organizations

Birdfy teams up with Holly Merker, an ornitherapy expert, to help birders build closer connections with nature.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdfy announced to team up with Holly Merker — an ornitherapy expert, nature-based wellness specialist and board member of multiple ornithological societies. The move is to better connect bird lovers with nature in a way that improves their physical and mental well-being.

Being the voice of ornitherapy, Holly will provide a unique perspective to smart birdwatching, where Birdfy plays the vital role of a leading innovator. Holly is dedicated to promoting the concept and practice of ornitherapy or mindful birdwatching. She believes that it is the most feasible nature-based practice that wields powerful effects.

The partnership intends to yield fruits in various aspects that can leverage the expertise of both Birdfy and Holly. They include development of quality content on mindful birdwatching, as well as exploration in supporting education and research of bird conservation.

From Cancer Survivor to Mindful Birdwatching Advocate

To Holly, birdwatching is more than just a pastime to connect with nature. It is a powerful way to restore her well-being — both physically and mentally — and the reason why she became an ornitherapy advocate.

In the 2000s, when Holly was a young mother at age 32, a string of unexpected events occurred in her life. Following an accident that left her suffering spinal fractures, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. It is in birdwatching that she found relief from the traumatic mishap.

“I knew watching birds made me feel good and was a positive outlet for me as a young mom needing mental recharge. But I had no idea the powerful role it would play in my physical and emotional recovery from a year of unanticipated mental and physical trauma,” Holly once wrote. “It is through birdwatching that I found my most compelling medicine.”

It dawned on Holly that the mindful observation of wild birds can be highly stress-relieving and reinvigorating, and an important way to battle against cancer and other obstacles in life. Since then, she has delved into the world of mindful birdwatching, and has become a powerful voice for it in the past two decades.

Now Holly is the founder of the Mindful Birding Network, an organization that promotes ornitherapy. She is also the lead author of the award-winning book Ornitherapy: For Your Mind, Body, and Soul.

Her other roles include serving on the boards of multiple conservation organizations: Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Association, Wild Bird Feeding Institute’s Research Foundation, the Frontiers in Ornithology Association, and the Finch Research Network.

Where Ornitherapy Meets Smart Birdwatching

Birdfy has long sought the ways to elevate the smart birdwatching experience for every bird lover. With this partnership, Birdfy can better achieve its goal by showcasing the ways to attentively connect with nature, and boost the overall well-being of birders.

As an exceptional creator, Holly will become a leading force in developing quality content on ornitherapy. They may include the practice of mindful birdwatching, by using Birdfy’s state-of-the-art products.

Wildlife enthusiasts in the Birdfy community can also find insightful and useful tips on how to attentively listen to birds, as well as hands-on advice to experience stress-reducing effects of smart birdwatching.

A Better Bird-Loving Society

Birdfy makes every effort to support educational programs and research for bird conservation. The partnership will pave the way for a better realization of this goal.

Having taken a leading role in birding programs for youth, Holly has put in huge efforts to help teenagers create closer bonds with nature. She is currently the Director for the American Birding Association’s Teen Camp Delaware Bay, and a Session Director and Instructor for National Audubon’s Hog Island Audubon Camp in Maine. The collaboration opens up opportunities to explore how to apply Birdfy products in birding programs for the next generation.

The partnership is also aimed at motivating more birding enthusiasts to become citizen scientists. Since 2005, Holly has been the Pennsylvania state coordinator and the lead data reviewer for eBird — a birding project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. It is now the world’s largest biodiversity-related citizen science project, with more than 1.8 million bird observations contributed by birders over the world. With her joining forces with Birdfy, Holly’s exemplary experience will inspire more to follow suit and contribute to citizen science.

By partnering with Holly, Birdfy strives to elevate birdwatching experience for birders of all levels. The joint efforts are aimed at helping bird lovers foster deeper connections with nature. In this fashion, more will benefit from mindful birdwatching with the help of smart products.

