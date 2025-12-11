Cybersecurity Leadership Book helps Leaders with Ancient Vedic and Western Wisdom

Vedic and Western Insights

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cyber incidents escalate and global regulatory pressure rises, organisations are struggling not just with technology gaps but with leadership gaps. This is the central message of Cybersecurity Leadership, the newly authored book by Ashwin Chaudhary, whose analysis of historic breaches, ancient wisdom, and modern governance failures has become a blueprint for a new generation of cyber leaders.In a world where cyber risks evolve daily, this merging of leadership values with Strategic GRC is reshaping how organisations build trust, achieve audit readiness, and align with regulations.Leadership Failures Are Cyber FailuresCybersecurity Leadership begins with a critical insight:Technology does not fail first - leadership does.The book dissects well-known incidents such as:• Equifax, where a missed patch turned into a historic breach• SolarWinds, which exposed the fragility of supply chain trust• Colonial Pipeline, where unpreparedness triggered national disruption• Cambridge Analytica, highlighting ethical failures in governance• NHS WannaCry, proving cybersecurity directly affects human livesAcross these case studies, it shows that breaches are rarely technical surprises; they stem from:• unclear ownership,• lack of vigilance,• fragmented communication,• poor risk visibility, and• inadequate governance culture.This leadership-first perspective sets the foundation for how modern cybersecurity systems should function and why many still fail.Where Ancient Wisdom Meets Cyber GovernanceOne of the book’s most compelling contributions is its blend of ancient philosophies with today’s cyber realities:• Duty (Rigveda) - Security is everyone’s responsibility, not an IT silo• Vigilance (Arthashastra) - Foresight and intelligence gathering are essential for defense• Ethics (Bhagavad Gita) - Leaders must act with courage, integrity, and transparency• Guardianship (Plato) - Cybersecurity protects fairness, privacy, and societal well-being• Balance (Aristotle) - Avoid extremes—over-regulation and under-control both fail• Resilience (Stoicism) - Composure under chaos drives effective incident response• Strategy (Sun Tzu) - Adaptability and awareness are decisive against unseen adversariesThe author argues that in a threat environment shaped by AI, automation, and global interdependence, these principles are more relevant than ever.And these philosophies became the bedrock for Controllo.ai the AI Powered Cyber Compliance platform that helps you to strategize your cyber Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)A Unified Vision: Stronger Cyber Leadership Through Intelligent AutomationThe message behind Cybersecurity Leadership is timeless:Leadership is the strongest control. Culture is the strongest firewall.But as cyber complexity grows, leaders need better tools. Controllo becomes the practical extension of the author's philosophy - equipping organisations with:• real-time compliance visibility,• intelligent gap detection,• automated evidence validation,• multi-framework control mapping,• cloud-native monitoring,• contextual team collaboration, and• scalable risk governance.Together, the book and platform present a new template for cybersecurity maturity:wisdom-driven leadership supported by intelligent automation.About Cyber Leadership and ControlloCyber Leadership is available on Amazon in both Kindle and Paperback versions.Controllo is a next-generation AI-powered GRC automation platform that use similar philosophy and simplifies cybersecurity, privacy, and AI compliance across global frameworks. With features like an AI engine for evidence evaluation, intelligent control mapping, and real-time collaboration, Controllo helps organisations achieve continuous audit readiness and proactive risk management. For more information, visit https://controllo.ai

