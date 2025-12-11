Anan Translations Expands to 400+ Languages, Powering Faster Global Growth for Businesses.

400+ Languages. One Trusted Translation Partner.

Anan Translations strengthens its services with expert translation, localization, dubbing, voiceover, and subtitling services.

Growing to 400+ languages allows us to support global organizations with even greater accuracy and speed.” — Nimish Jain

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anan Translations has expanded its professional language services to 400+ global languages, giving fast-growing companies a single partner for clear, accurate, and culturally precise communication across international markets.

As businesses scale across borders, the demand for high-quality language support in legal, healthcare, technical, digital, and customer-facing content continues to surge. With this expansion, Anan Translations strengthens its position as a comprehensive, reliable multilingual solutions provider.

What’s New: Expanded Global Language Capabilities

Anan Translations now delivers deeper industry-ready support across:

Legal & certified translation

Medical and healthcare translation

Technical and engineering documentation

Website & mobile app localization

Dubbing, subtitling & professional voiceover

Transcription and multilingual content production

This expansion enables companies to streamline all multilingual needs—across departments, markets, and platforms—through one expert team.

Human Expertise Meets Smart Technology

Anan Translations blends native-language linguists with secure, technology-driven workflows, including:

Translation Management Systems (TMS)

Industry-standard CAT tools

Multi-step quality assurance

This hybrid approach ensures consistent, culturally aligned translations—especially for sensitive legal, medical, and technical content.

About Anan Translations

Anan Translations is a global provider of professional translation and localization services. The company specializes in certified translation, legal translation, medical and healthcare translation, technical documentation, website and app localization, transcription, dubbing, subtitling, and voiceover services. Anan Translations is trusted by businesses worldwide for its accuracy, confidentiality, and fast turnaround.

