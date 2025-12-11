Bifacial Solar Market to Grow at 13.6% CAGR: Demand Rises for Dual-Sided High-Efficiency Panels

Bifacial Solar Market Surges to $31.1 Billion by 2031 | High-Efficiency Modules Power Global Growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The bifacial solar market is witnessing rapid global expansion as industries, governments, and consumers shift toward more efficient and cost-effective solar technologies. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global bifacial solar market was valued at $8.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $31.1 billion by 2031, growing at a strong CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. This remarkable growth reflects increasing adoption of dual-sided solar modules, supportive government policies, and rising demand for cleaner electricity across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. 🌍⚡Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16957 🌞 What Makes Bifacial Solar Panels Different?Bifacial solar panels are an advanced solar technology engineered with solar cells on both sides of the module. This design allows panels to generate electricity from both the front and rear surfaces, capturing direct sunlight as well as reflected and diffused light. These panels often produce up to 30% more energy compared to traditional monofacial panels, depending on installation conditions.Key advantages include:⚡ Higher energy output in the same footprint🔋 Lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE)💡 High durability with UV-resistant coatings on both sides🏭 Reduced balance-of-system (BOS) costs❌ Lower risks of Potential-Induced Degradation (PID), especially in frameless designsThese benefits make bifacial solar panels ideal for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar projects where maximizing output and efficiency is essential.🔋 Rising Global Demand for Solar Electricity Fuels Market GrowthThe surge in demand for solar power is one of the primary drivers of the bifacial solar market. Industries and commercial establishments increasingly rely on solar energy to offset peak power usage, reduce energy costs, and meet sustainability targets.Organizations worldwide are adopting high-efficiency solar modules that offer better performance and long-term savings. As solar technology becomes more affordable and efficient, bifacial modules are emerging as the preferred choice for energy-intensive sectors.Additionally, the rapid expansion of solar parks, rooftop installations, and industrial energy management systems is further boosting market demand. This trend is expected to continue as companies focus on reducing operational costs and enhancing energy independence.🌱 Government Policies Boost Adoption of Bifacial Solar TechnologyGovernment incentives and renewable energy policies play a significant role in expanding the bifacial solar market. One key example is the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) initiative, where governments pay consumers for the solar electricity they generate. These incentives help reduce installation costs and encourage adoption of solar technologies.In Europe, the European Green Deal has significantly accelerated renewable energy deployment. The initiative aims to cut carbon emissions and promote mass adoption of solar energy across residential and commercial buildings. 🌿In rural regions globally, governments have also launched programs to support electrification using renewable energy, making solar-powered solutions more accessible and affordable.⚡ Technological Advancements Accelerate Market ExpansionThe bifacial solar market continues to evolve with ongoing advancements in materials, solar cell structures , and panel design. Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to reduce the cost of bifacial modules while increasing power output and lifespan.Some of the key technological innovations include:High-efficiency Heterojunction Technology (HJT) cellsPassivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) technology, the leading segment in 2021Frameless module designs to eliminate PID risksAdvanced glass-glass configurations for enhanced durabilityThese innovations help improve electricity generation, reduce energy losses, and lower installation costs—making bifacial solar panels more attractive for large-scale applications.Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d6672e611f073a705eb7ae0c5250c070 🌍 Global Market Segmentation OverviewThe bifacial solar market is segmented based on cell type, frame type, end use, and region.📌 By Cell TypePassivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) – Dominated the market in 2021 due to high efficiency and larger-scale adoptionHeterojunction Cell (HJT) – Expected to grow due to superior performance in low-light environments📌 By Frame TypeFramed bifacial modules – Leading in 2021 due to ease of installation and durabilityFrameless modules – Preferred for reducing PID risks📌 By End UseIndustrial – Highest revenue contributor in 2021Commercial – Growing rapidly due to higher electricity requirementsResidential – Expanding in rooftop solar markets📌 By RegionEurope – Largest market in 2021, driven by strong renewable energy policiesNorth America – Rapidly growing due to solar incentives and industrial adoptionAsia-Pacific – Significant growth expected due to rising urbanization and demand for clean energyLAMEA – Emerging markets adopting solar to support rural electrification🏢 Key Players Driving Global CompetitionMajor companies leading the bifacial solar market include:Jinko Solar HoldingsCanadian SolarYingli Green EnergyLG ElectronicsLONGiJA Solar Holding Co. Ltd.Trina SolarSharp CorporationSunPower CorporationWuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.These companies focus on capacity expansion, partnerships, acquisitions, and technology innovation to strengthen their global market presence.🦠 Impact of COVID-19 on the Bifacial Solar MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the bifacial solar market due to:🚚 Disruptions in global raw material supply chains🏭 Shutdown of manufacturing plants👷 Reduced labor availability🏗️ A decline in commercial construction and tourism-related projectsHowever, the market recovered quickly in late 2021 as industries resumed operations and governments prioritized clean energy investment as part of economic recovery plans.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16957 🌞 ConclusionThe bifacial solar market is set for remarkable growth over the next decade, driven by rising clean energy demand, strong government support, innovative solar technologies, and increasing adoption across industrial and commercial sectors. The bifacial solar market is set for remarkable growth over the next decade, driven by rising clean energy demand, strong government support, innovative solar technologies, and increasing adoption across industrial and commercial sectors. With its ability to generate energy from both sides and deliver higher efficiency, bifacial technology is shaping the future of solar energy worldwide. As global energy transition accelerates, bifacial solar panels will play a key role in building a sustainable, low-carbon future. 🌍💡⚡ 