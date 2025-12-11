[CAGR of 8.1%] Hyaluronic Acid Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth by 2030

Hyaluronic Acid Market Growth Forecast

The hyaluronic acid market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hyaluronic acid industry generated $1.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hyaluronic Acid Market by End-Use Industry (Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Nutraceutical Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".Download Sample of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7845 Prime determinants of growthHigh benefits of hyaluronic acid in the cosmetic industry and increase in adoption of nonsurgical cosmetic procedures drive the growth of the global hyaluronic acid market. However, presence of alternatives to hyaluronic acid hinders the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in hyaluronic acid present new opportunities in the coming years.Leading Market PlayersContipro a.s.Landec CorporationAnmol Chemicals GroupKewpie CorporationShandong Topscience Biotech Co., Ltd.Liuzhou Shengqiang Biotech Co.,Ltd.Shijiazhuang lateen chemical co., ltd.Shandong Focuschem Biotech Co., Ltd.Tiansheng BioKikkoman Biochemifa CompanyHave Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7845 Key findings of the studyThe report outlines the current hyaluronic acid market trends and future scenario of the market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.The hyaluronic acid market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.The report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the hyaluronic acid market.The pharmaceutical industry segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on end use industry, the pharmaceutical industry segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global hyaluronic acid market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to favorable governmental policies in several regions. The report also discusses the cosmetic and nutraceutical industries.Buy Latest Version of Report, Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyaluronic-acid-market/purchase-options Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global hyaluronic acid market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of established consumer bases such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics industry, and others. The report also discusses North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyaluronic-acid-market-A07480 For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyaluronic-acid-market-to-garner-2-1-billion-globally-by-2030-at-8-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301468338.html

