AIMExpo, America's Premier Powersports Trade Show, Rolls Into Anaheim

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The powersports industry is gearing up for the new year at AIMExpo , North America’s premier powersports trade show, taking place January 7–9 at the Anaheim Convention Center. With more than 30 manufacturers, 400-plus exhibitors, and the industry’s leading distributors under one roof, this is the place to be to see the latest in motorcycle, ATV, and side-by-side technologies and products, to participate in education workshops, and to connect with industry leaders. Adding to the excitement, the 2026 show coincides with the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.“AIMExpo is where the powersports industry gathers to chart the year ahead,” said Cinnamon Kernes, Vice President of Market Expansion at the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC). “From major launches to market insights to dealer education, this show brings together the resources and expertise that drive the business forward.“But it’s not all work,” Kernes said. “One of our most anticipated afterhours events at the show is the AIMExpo Industry Party powered by Turn 14 Distribution, where some of the most important connections are made. And this year, we’ve partnered with Feld to host an exclusive offsite experience at Angel Stadium – the AIMExpo A1 VIP Track walk – Friday night before the opening Supercross race on Saturday.”Among show highlights:• Dealer Excellence education track, presented in partnership with Motorcycle & Powersports News, delivers practical, department-wide strategies that dealers can put to use immediately.• Dealer Evolution delivers on-floor education designed for the modern dealership, offering practical guidance to navigate today’s fast-changing marketplace without ever stepping away from the action.• The Starting Line, featuring free coffee fueled by Drag Specialties and Parts Unlimited, the MIC Research Center, and the New Product Central display area that highlights the latest innovations at the front of the show floor.• Digital & Tech Sector and Tech Talks, bringing together technology providers and small-group discussions focused on the latest retail tools, business solutions, and AI features.• Dealer Tech Zone powered by Transax Digital Retail, the central place to meet, recharge, and get work done during the show.• MIC Business Center, where MIC members can find workstations, private meeting rooms, beverage service, and complimentary lunch.• NPA Charity Auction, a fundraiser supporting youth programs, injured athletes, and families facing pediatric brain tumors. This fundraiser is sponsored by National Powersport Auctions.• Women in Powersports Lunch hosted by Synchrony, bringing together women across the industry to connect, share insights, and discuss the future of powersports. Space is limited and RSVP is required.• A1 VIP Track Walk, offering attendees an exclusive experience to see the track up close and personal. It includes hosted track access, food and drinks, photo opportunities at the podium, guest appearances, and more. RSVP is required.For registration, exhibitor listings, and the full event schedule, visit AIMExpoUSA.com.About AIMExpoAIMExpo is North America’s premier powersports trade event, uniting the industry for three days of networking, education, and product launches. Produced by the Motorcycle Industry Council, the event features hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest in motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, e‑power vehicles, aftermarket parts and accessories, gear, technology, and business services. Held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California, AIMExpo is the must-attend event for dealers, media, and industry professionals. Learn more at AIMExpoUSA.com.About the Motorcycle Industry CouncilThe Motorcycle Industry Council is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere. Established in 1914, MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C. Keep up with the industry association on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, online at MIC.org, and through the weekly MIC RideReport.

