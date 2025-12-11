CES 2026: eViRa Health Launches Health/Care Spotlight Series; Evan Kirstel Selected for Scholarship Journalist Program

New Health/Care Spotlight Series from eViRa Health debuts at CES 2026, featuring high-impact executive interviews. Irma Rastegayeva selected as a CES Innovation Awards® judge for 2026

CES Innovation Awards® judges Evan Kirstel and Irma Rastegayeva to host exclusive health and tech interviews at CES 2026

Our mission is to spotlight visionary founders and technologies driving meaningful change, improving care and patient experience. We look forward to engaging leaders across health tech at CES.” — Irma Rastegayeva

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eViRa Health today announced the launch of its Health/Care Spotlight Series at CES 2026, offering on-camera interviews and executive meetings with innovators across the broader health/care ecosystem and emerging technologies. eViRa Health founders Evan Kirstel and Irma Rastegayeva have been selected as CES Innovation Awardsjudges for 2026, recognizing their leadership and expertise across digital health and global tech innovation. Kirstel was also chosen for the Consumer Technology Association’s distinguished Scholarship Journalist Program, which brings leading media together for a VIP experience exploring the most advanced technologies coming to market.The new Health/Care Spotlight Series will feature short, insight-driven conversations with founders, executives, clinicians, and innovators shaping the future of health/care. Interviews will be hosted jointly by Kirstel, television host, podcaster, and top CES social voice, and Rastegayeva, a recognized expert in digital health storytelling, patient advocacy and social strategy. Together, they bring a powerful combination of market insight, thought leadership, and audience reach with more than 640K followers across social media channels.In addition to health-related technologies, Kirstel and Rastegayeva will conduct select interviews and executive meetings across the broader tech landscape, including AI, enterprise innovation, future of work, smart home, mobility, and consumer technologies. They will be available throughout CES for executive briefings, founder meetings, and industry thought leadership conversations. Their combined background spans B2B tech, digital health, strategic communications, and influence-driven media. During CES 2025, Kirstel’s coverage reached over 16 million impressions and ranked as the #1 CES profile on social media.Kirstel, a nationally recognized tech commentator and national TV host , is known for interviewing global executives and translating complex technologies for broad audiences. Rastegayeva is a respected strategist and storyteller in digital health, frequently highlighting innovators transforming care. This year marks the first time both have been invited and selected to serve as CES Innovation Awardsjudges, underscoring their influence and expertise across the innovation ecosystem.The CES Innovation Awardsis the world’s leading competition recognizing outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology.Kirstel will also advance his annual We Love Tech Awards during CES, with nominations open throughout the event.“CES is where the most important technology stories take shape,” said Evan Kirstel. “We’re excited to spotlight the innovators transforming health/care and tech, and to help their insights reach engaged global audiences across our platforms.”“Our mission is to elevate visionary founders and technologies that drive meaningful change, improving care and patient experience,” said Irma Rastegayeva. “CES provides the perfect stage for these conversations, and we look forward to engaging with leaders across the broader health tech ecosystem.”Companies, founders, and innovators attending CES 2026 may request interviews or executive meetings by emailing admin@evankirstel.com or visiting https://www.evira.health to join waitlist or book a brief call.About eViRa HealthFounded in 2017, eViRa Health is a Boston-based health tech communications firm specializing in executive storytelling, social media strategy, influence-driven content, and event coverage. Co-founded by Irma Rastegayeva and Evan Kirstel, the firm supports startups and global brands across the health and technology ecosystem. With a direct reach of more than 640,000 followers across platforms, eViRa Health helps organizations amplify their voice, shape industry conversations, and engage key audiences across health and tech.

