Admaren Tech and Hoppe Marine Announce Launch of SecureLoad Systems, a Joint Venture for Modern Cargo Operations

Nikhil Mathew, CEO - SecureLoad Systems | Chairman - Admaren Tech Binoy Pilakkat, CTO - SecureLoad Systems | Managing Director - Admaren Tech Marc Rohde, General Manager - Hoppe Marine Lothar Beinke, General Manager - Hoppe Marine

Admaren and Hoppe Marine launch SecureLoad Systems, a joint venture bringing web-native loading, stability and cargo planning to modern fleets.

KOCHI, KERALA , INDIA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Admaren Tech Pvt. Ltd. and Hoppe Marine GmbH are pleased to announce the launch of SecureLoad Systems Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture dedicated to modernising vessel loading, stability assessment, and cargo planning across global fleets.The launch crowns an eight-year journey that began in 2018, when Admaren started building web-native cargo tools and later partnered with Hoppe to develop a new-generation loading computer ; those capabilities now come together in SecureLoad Systems Pvt. Ltd.“SecureLoad has outgrown its origins as a project and matured into a comprehensive platform,” said Marc Rohde, General Manager, Hoppe Marine GmbH. “With SecureLoad Systems, we are giving it the dedicated structure and long-term support it deserves.”“For many years, the loading-computer space has seen little real innovation,” said Lothar Beinke, General Manager, Hoppe Marine GmbH. “This is a significant step in which loading-computer hydrostatic data moves beyond regulatory compliance and becomes an active planning tool for safer, better-engineered stowage.”SecureLoad addresses long-standing gaps in cargo operations, still dominated by legacy tools and disconnected workflows, with a unified, web-native platform. Its 3D visualisation and optimisation engine help users solve complex loading and stability cases quickly. At the centre is a single ship–shore ecosystem where crew, port captains, naval architects and charterers work from the same approved model and dataset, eliminating version drift and improving operational consistency.“Cargo planning should be fast, safe and transparent,” said Nikhil Mathew, CEO, SecureLoad Systems. “SecureLoad brings engineering accuracy and modern usability into one environment. This joint venture keeps us fully focused on strengthening and scaling that vision globally.”SecureLoad Systems will now focus on advancing the Loading Computer and Fleet Cargo Planner, strengthening core modules, expanding capabilities, and improving ship–shore connectivity and multi-user collaboration in a single shared environment.In the near term, the priority is to expand and consolidate the existing product suite, while bringing to market next-generation tools for unitised cargo, including Stowage Planner 3D and Acceleration & Lashing for breakbulk and project cargo. In parallel, high-end capabilities such as a Ship Structural Digital Twin and an advanced Hydrostatic Solver will move forward on a controlled long-term roadmap.“Our philosophy is simple: cargo operations should benefit from the same intelligence, automation and collaboration seen in other parts of maritime,” said Binoy Pilakkat, CTO. “SecureLoad now has a focused identity and a dedicated organisation behind it, which means faster development, a more consistent customer experience and a stronger commitment to the fleets that rely on us.”About SecureLoad Systems Pvt. Ltd.SecureLoad Systems is a maritime technology company modernising cargo operations with web-based loading, stability and fleet-planning solutions for bulker, tanker, MPP, heavy-lift, jack-up, floating dock and offshore fleets. Discover SecureLoad Systems at www.secureload.com About Hoppe Marine GmbHHoppe Marine is a global leader in shipboard measurement, automation and ballast-control systems, supporting shipyards and fleets worldwide for over 75 years. Learn more about Hoppe Marine at www.hoppe-marine.com About Admaren Tech Pvt. Ltd.Admaren is a maritime technology and animation group specialising in cargo engineering, commercial shipping operations and advanced visualisation. Learn more about Admaren Tech at www.admaren.com

