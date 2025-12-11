Paving the way for more homes and better roads in the north

Release date: 09/12/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s $1.5 billion investment to supercharge water infrastructure that will enable new homes to be built in the north has notched a major milestone, as pipelaying along Curtis Road reaches completion.

More than 3,500 metres of new trunk water main has now been installed underneath Angle Vale’s main thoroughfare and nearby streets, bookending Curtis Road between Leicester Grove in Andrews Farm and Main North Road in Blakeview.

The new pipes along Curtis Road are part of a broader project to install a total of 5,200 metres of trunk water main to support housing developments in Angle Vale.

Crews have now turned their attention to installing pipes on Craigmore Road - from Bentley Road through to the SA Water storage tank at Craigmore and Adams Roads - connecting the full length of new pipes.

In a major win for the community, a collaboration between the State Government through SA Water and the City of Playford will now deliver a full road upgrade of Craigmore Road instead of partial remediation, improving the surface and ride quality for commuters.

Rather than repairing only the affected sections, SA Water will contribute equivalent funding to help the council complete a full-width road reconstruction. The upgrade will be carried out in stages to reduce traffic disruptions, with completion expected in March 2026.

Major construction for the overall project remains on track to finish in early next year.

Traffic management will be in place as needed to keep crews and road users safe during the works.

Further investment by SA Water in Angle Vale’s growth will continue in 2026, with new trunk sewer mains and pumping stations planned for Curtis Road west of the Northern Expressway, starting in the first quarter of the year.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Our generational investment in water infrastructure will unlock thousands of new homes for South Australians in the north and beyond.

It’s essential that while we’re laying the pipes that will lead to homes being built, we’re also ensuring community infrastructure is improved in line with the growth in the north.

The upgrade to Craigmore Road is a massive win for residents. Our Government is happy to partner with the City of Playford to deliver this outcome.

Attributable to Ella Shaw

This outcome is a huge win for our community - the upgrade to Craigmore Road is going to make commuting in the area quicker, easier and safer.

This is another example of the Malinauskas Labor Government delivering an outcome for the north.

Attributable to Glenn Docherty, City of Playford Mayor

This is an excellent example of local and state government working together to deliver infrastructure to support our growing community.

With SA Water completing the essential upgrades to the underground services, Council will move forward with the Craigmore Road renewal as a shared and jointly funded project.