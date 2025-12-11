Save the date: Santos Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge returns in 2026

Release date: 09/12/25

The Santos Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge will make its thrilling return to Adelaide in April 2026, solidifying South Australia as a leader in major accessible sporting events.

Teams from around the world will once again converge in South Australia for one of international wheelchair rugby’s premier showcase events bringing elite athleticism, global attention and a festival of inclusive sport to the State.

The World Challenge will run from Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 April 2026 with games broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across the four days play.

The event will see the national wheelchair rugby team – the Australian Steelers – take on some of the world’s best. Currently ranked number two globally, the Steelers have a proud history of securing medals and are sure to deliver big hits and strategic plays in front of a roaring home crowd.

The World Challenge will feature four competition days, community engagement activities and opportunities for fans to get close to the action and elite athletes.

The event will run alongside the Australian National Championship, where domestic teams will compete, and will also see the return of the fan-favourite junior division which launched in 2025 to cheering crowds celebrating the young athletes and potential future Steelers in their first matches.

With the $92 million multi-sport redevelopment at Mile End’s Netball SA underway, the World Challenge will be held at the state-of-the-art State Basketball Centre at Wayville in 2026.

The World Challenge is set to welcome back some international teams from previous events, while introducing others to their first ever competition in Adelaide.

The Challenge will provide the Steelers with a strong local tournament to face some of the world’s best as they prepare for their quest to defend their World Champs title later in the year.

Tickets to the 2026 Santos Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge will be available from early 2026. Register your interest now to be the first to access tickets at https://www.wheelchairrugby.com.au/tickets.

The Santos Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge 2026 will continue a blockbuster calendar of elite sporting events, such as the Adelaide International, Santos Tour Down Under, LIV Golf Adelaide, and AFL Gather Round.

The South Australian Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission, is proud to support the event in a multi-year hosting agreement.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

Hosting the 2026 Santos Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for South Australia and will elevate our state’s reputation as a leading accessible events destination on the world stage.

Ranked number two in the world, the Australian Steelers have an immense pedigree of winning international tournaments.

Major international sporting events like this not only inspire our community but also drive visitation and showcase our state to audiences worldwide. We’re proud to support an event that celebrates sporting excellence and inclusivity.

We’re thrilled to host it and encourage the community to save the date and register their interest.

Attributable to Chris Nay, CEO Wheelchair Rugby Australia

The World Challenge is the highest level of competition we have in Australia on home soil. It brings some of world’s best players together for a week of intense competition.

This event brings together the best nations in the world and competing here in Australia will elevate the sport, encourage new athletes to get involved and showcase the incredible power of wheelchair rugby. We’re looking forward to welcoming teams, fans and volunteers from every corner of the globe.

Attributable to Chris Bond, Australian Steelers captain

We can’t wait to return to the court in Adelaide and put on a show for everyone who comes along. Hopefully we can look up into the stands and see some familiar faces in what I know is going to be an amazing event.