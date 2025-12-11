Sports stars back new program to get vulnerable kids active and into sport

Some of the state’s biggest names in football, cricket and rowing are backing the effort to help more children who have experienced trauma to play and enjoy sport.

The State Government has launched the free Calm, Connect, Coach: Understanding childhood trauma and supportive sporting environments training package aimed at coaches, administrators and volunteers. The package, for clubs large and small, shows how they can support children and young people who most need us.

The online resource features videos with a host of elite sportspeople, from Adelaide Crows ruckman Reilly O’Brien to Port Adelaide AFLW fan-favourites Shineah Goody and Matilda Scholz. Fast bowler Courtney Neale, who plays for the SA Scorpions as well as lining up for Norwood in the SANFL Women’s League, also features, along with rowing powerhouses Hamish Allan and Caroline McNally.

Sport is renowned for its therapeutic benefits along with its capacity to build self-confidence, resilience and social skills and improve mental and physical wellbeing. However, the effects of childhood trauma can sometimes mean children need extra support and understanding to participate.

The online program discusses topics including how the brain responds to crisis and trauma, sport’s ability to support healing, and tips on a range of topics, from communication to creating calm and consistency and responding to overwhelmed children.

Through videos, sports players and administration professionals share how to recognise signs of trauma or stress and create more inclusive environments for young people.

A pilot training program was delivered to the SA Cricket Association, Basketball SA, Adelaide Football Club and Port Adelaide Football Club, with Netball SA, Bike SA, SANFL and the SA Sports Institute also supporting the program’s roll-out.

Calm, Connect, Coach was developed as part of DCP and the Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing’s Joint Plan of Action, which supports children and young people in care to better engage in sport.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

We want every child, no matter their circumstances or starting point, to feel welcome and supported when they step onto a field or court.

We know that for young people who have experienced trauma, just fronting up to a club can be a really big step.

We know trauma can impact how children engage with activities and respond to different situations. By helping our sporting volunteers and coaches understand this, we can create more trauma-informed and supportive environments with the capacity to positively include all kids.

I'm so very grateful to the sporting organisations, players, coaches, and administrators for embracing and supporting this important, life changing training. We often say that child protection and family support is everybody’s business, that everyone has a role to play.

Thank you to these sporting organisations for playing their role. Their commitment shows how seriously our sporting community takes its responsibility to support young people who most need us. Their commitment will help change lives.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

Sporting and recreation clubs are fantastic places for children and young people to meet new friends and develop important life skills in areas such as resilience, confidence and leadership.

We need to break down as many barriers as possible so they’re more likely to engage in clubs and enjoy the opportunity to get out onto their local sports field, court, or pool.

If we can help clubs support young people who might be a little daunted to take that first step, it could be the difference between a young person bowing out, or developing a life-long passion. And that’s a win for young people and clubs alike.

Attributable to Adelaide Crows ruckman Reilly O’Brien

Every child deserves the opportunity to play sport. It’s an honour to be involved in this new course which will help more kids realise the many benefits of being part of a sporting club.

It’s about equipping local clubs with the skills and tools they need to best support kids who have faced challenges, helping them reach their full potential.