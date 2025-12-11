Vibes are high as SA leads the nation in housing confidence

Release date: 11/12/25

South Australian is at record high levels of confidence within the property sector, with the state blitzing the rest of the nation in a survey of the industry.

The Property Council of Australia’s Industry Sentiment Survey has South Australia out in front of the nation on 151 index points, an increase of 9 index points since last survey and 28 index points higher than the national score.

The survey showed a massive vote of approval for the Government’s performance in managing the growth of the industry and planning policy.

The Malinauskas Labor Government scored almost 80 index points on the State Government Performance Index – the highest ever score for any state Government. The next best performing state, WA, scored just over 20 on the same scorecard, with the Victorian Government on over -60 points, or around 140 index points behind South Australia.

The survey celebrated South Australia’s result as a total outlier amongst other jurisdictions, with the state the only market that recorded sentiment above their historical average.

The results are recognition of over 12 months of achievements within the Premier’s Housing Roadmap, which has seen more homes built for South Australians, more land unlocked for the homes of the future and a generational $1.5 billion investment in the water that underpins housing growth.

The Malinauskas Government’s momentum in housing continues, with the announcement that if re-elected, it would establish a $500 million pre-sale guarantee fund that will unlock even more apartment developments in the CBD and further accelerate the delivery of more homes for South Australians.

The pre-sale guarantee fund goes hand-in-hand with the announcement of a transformative partnership with Adelaide Airport to significantly raise building heights in the Adelaide CBD and the announcement of a new 700-home, $900 million four tower precinct in the East End.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

There is momentum in South Australia, with more cranes in the sky than ever before and housing growth across Adelaide from north-to-south.

We are working at warp-speed to get housing supply to the market and this survey result shows that we are getting things right.

Our state is outperforming the rest of Australia by a significant margin, and industry has noticed.

The sentiment within the property industry is clear: there is no better government in Australia to work with than the Malinauskas Labor Government.

We will continue to grow up and out as we build more homes for South Australians.