John J. Malm & Associates Secures $500,000 Settlement for Local Woman Severely Injured in Unprovoked Pit Bull Attack

Naperville, Illinois – John J. Malm & Associates announced today that the firm reached a $500,000 settlement on behalf of an Illinois resident who was seriously injured when a neighbor’s pit bull escaped its handler’s control and violently attacked her and her small dog. The out-of-court settlement resolved multiple legal claims arising from the attack, which left the plaintiff with a severe left forearm fracture, extensive soft-tissue injuries, permanent scarring, and ongoing physical therapy needs.

Key facts in the case are undisputed and captured on the plaintiff’s home video system: on the morning of the attack, the plaintiff was in her front yard preparing to leave for work with her Dachshund when her next-door neighbor, who had recently acquired the pit bull through a rescue, walked the dog nearby. Without warning, the pit bull escaped from its leash, charged the plaintiff and her small dog, and began attacking. The plaintiff was able to pick up her dog up and tried to retreat to the safety of her home. As she attempted to open the front door, but the pit bull repeatedly jumped on her and bit both forearms. The dog then latched onto the plaintiff’s left forearm, biting down multiple times, causing a comminuted displaced fracture with possible extension into the ulnocarpal joint. The plaintiff’s husband, who had been asleep inside the home, rushed outside and fought the dog off before the neighbor finally retrieved the animal and returned to her home.

The plaintiff was transported by ambulance to the local emergency room, where imaging revealed a distal left ulnar comminuted displaced fracture, soft tissue swelling, and air pockets within the soft tissue of the distal left forearm. She underwent emergency surgery for surgical wound washout and closure and splinting of the distal left ulnar fracture. She remained hospitalized for three days. The attack left the plaintiff with significant scarring to both forearms and ongoing physical consequences.

“Nothing prepares someone for the fear and physical devastation of being attacked by a neighbor’s dog while trying to protect their own pet,” said Naperville dog bite attorney, Marilynn Frangella of John J. Malm & Associates. “In this case, the video evidence and medical records documented a brutal, unprovoked attack that left our client with a broken arm, permanent scarring, and severe trauma. We pursued a fair settlement to cover her past and future medical needs and to hold the responsible party accountable. We hope this result will encourage safer practices for owners of pit bulls and greater accountability when an attack occurs in our community.”

Case Overview and Investigation

From the outset of this matter, the firm employed a comprehensive investigative approach. The plaintiff’s Ring camera footage provided clear, compelling visual evidence of the events as they unfolded, including the dog escaping its leash, the attack itself, and the neighbor’s delayed retrieval of the animal. Medical records documented the extent of the injuries, the emergency surgical intervention, and the need for subsequent rehabilitation.

In addition to securing and reviewing all medical documentation, the firm obtained contemporaneous photographs of the injuries and the scene, documented witness accounts from the plaintiff’s husband and other nearby observers, and reviewed local animal control records. All of this evidence was essential in establishing liability and calculating damages.

Injury, Treatment and Long-Term Impact

The attack caused severe and lasting harm. The plaintiff suffered a significant fracture to her left forearm, multiple bite-related wounds to both arms, and substantial soft-tissue trauma. She also sustained permanent scarring to both forearms.

Emergency physicians and orthopedic surgeons performed same-day surgical care and wound closure, followed by several days of inpatient monitoring. She later engaged in outpatient physical therapy to restore function, reduce stiffness, and work toward resuming normal activities.

The injuries continue to affect the plaintiff’s daily life, including limitations with lifting and carrying, diminished strength in the injured arm, ongoing medical follow-up needs, and the emotional trauma associated with the incident. These ongoing needs and losses were central to the settlement negotiations.

Liability and Legal Issues

Dog bite and dangerous animal claims frequently turn on issues of foreseeability and the owner’s duty to control a known dangerous propensity in the animal. In this case, the facts showed the pit bull escaped its leash without provocation and proceeded to attack a woman lawfully on her own property. The plaintiff’s recorded evidence, medical documentation, and credible eyewitness testimony made liability clear and supported claims for negligence and for damages resulting from a dog attack.

Like many dog-bite matters, this case required careful attention to both immediate damage, medical bills, hospital care, surgery, and therapy, and long-term damages, including pain and suffering, disfigurement, and loss of enjoyment of life. In consultation with medical experts, the firm calculated both present and anticipated future needs to arrive at a settlement value that fairly compensated the plaintiff for the full extent of her losses.

Damages Recovered Through Settlement

The $500,000 settlement reflects the seriousness of the injuries, the clear evidence of liability, and the plaintiff’s continuing medical needs. Negotiations conducted by Marilynn Frangella involved presenting a comprehensive demand package to the insurer, including medical records, surgical reports, rehabilitation records, Ring camera footage, testimony summaries, and expert opinions regarding prognosis and future care needs.

The firm’s goal in pursuing a negotiated settlement in serious dog bite cases like this one is always calculated to secure a recovery of and amount of damages that recognizes the client’s past and future economic losses (emergency care, hospitalization, surgical costs, pain management, and physical therapy), as well as certain non-economic losses, such as pain and suffering and permanent scarring. Settlements in serious dog attacks must also account for the trauma of the attack and the long-term impact on the plaintiff’s quality of life.

“This settlement helps our client receive deserved justice and compensation for the devastating injuries suffered in what was a wholly preventable and terrifying attack,” said Illinois pit bull attack lawyer, John J. Malm. “No one should face such violence in their own front yard. Our clients put their trust in neighbors and in the community; when that trust is broken by careless behavior or a failure to control a dangerous animal, the law provides a path to hold those responsible accountable. We are grateful to have secured needed compensation that will assist our client with medical expenses, future care needs, and the life-long consequences of this unprovoked attack.”

Community Safety and Prevention

While this settlement provides compensation for the plaintiff’s injuries, the firm emphasizes that financial recovery alone does not undo the trauma or eliminate the risk to others. John J. Malm & Associates hopes that the publicity surrounding this case will raise awareness about responsible animal ownership, leash compliance, secure fencing, proper training for rescue animals, and prompt reporting of dangerous animal behavior to local authorities.

Dog attacks involving powerful breeds like pit bulls are particularly dangerous because of their strength and ability to cause significant harm. Community education, combined with enforcement of leash laws and responsible rehoming practices, is essential to reduce the risk of similar tragedies.

“When an owner obtains an animal, they accept the responsibility to keep it under control and to ensure that it is safe around other people and animals,” said Malm. “Communities must work together to protect residents and prevent attacks that cause permanent harm.”

