GTC Network and 4G Media USA Announce Exclusive Collaboration to Expand Punjabi Programming Across the United States

4G MEDIA USA COLLABORATES WITH GTC NETWORK INDIA

CLOVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE GTC Network and 4G Media USA Announce Exclusive Collaboration to Expand Punjabi Programming Across the United StatesMadera, California – December 10, 2025GTC Media Communications USA Inc, the US arm of GTC Network, and 4G Media USA LLC have entered into a long-term exclusive collaboration to develop a nationwide Punjabi content creation and distribution network in the United States. The partnership brings together GTC’s programming library from India with 4G Media’s local production capabilities, with plans to expand across television, digital streaming, and live community events.Under the agreement, 4G Media USA receives exclusive rights to operate, broadcast, and distribute GTC Network’s content in the United States. Seventy percent of the programming will be sourced from India, while up to thirty percent will be original content produced in the US for Punjabi, South Asian, and multicultural audiences.To support this expansion, new production hubs are being established in California’s Central Valley and New York City. These facilities will produce fiction and non-fiction series, short films, news programming, and digital-first formats.Several original US-originated properties have already entered production, including:• Dil Diyaan Gallan – USA Edition, a conversational series highlighting Punjabi-American stories• The American Doabiyaan Project, a documentary series exploring identity and migration• Punjabi Spotlight, a weekly program focused on entrepreneurship, culture, and public affairs• America Di Awaz, a news and diaspora affairs show• A slate of five original short films greenlit for 2026 releaseThe collaboration will also introduce a calendar of US-based events including musical evenings, award shows, film showcases, community talent hunts, and annual conclaves. Rabindra Narayan , Founder of GTC Media Communications USA Inc, said:“The Punjabi community in America is one of the most dynamic diasporas in the world. This collaboration creates a platform that connects India’s creative strength with the lived experiences of Punjabi-Americans.”Jay Gill, Director of 4G Media USA LLC, said:“There is strong demand for Punjabi programming in the US. With this partnership, we will deliver content that is relevant, locally rooted, and designed for today’s audiences.”The collaboration has appointed Kumar Sanjeev as Chief Coordinator. He brings over two decades of experience in journalism, content creation, and revenue strategy.Key elements of the partnership include exclusive brand and content rights for the US market, access to GTC’s India-based programming, new US production studios, expanded live event initiatives, and the creation of a unified India–USA Punjabi media bridge.More information about GTC Network is available at:Media Contact (India/Global):GTC NetworkEmail: info@thegtcnetwork.com

