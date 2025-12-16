Venustas Earns Widespread Media Acclaim This Holiday Season

Venustas Venustas Waterproof Heated Jackets Venustas Women’s Heated Fleece Vest

Black Friday, Cyber Monday & Christmas Gift Guides Name Venustas a Top Pick for Winter Warmth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Venustas, a leading heated apparel brand, has earned widespread recognition from top-tier U.S. media outlets for its outstanding performance, comfort, battery life, and exceptional value.From Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal coverage to Christmas and winter gift guides, Venustas heated vests, jackets, gloves, and socks have consistently been named trusted cold-weather essentials—praised for delivering reliable warmth without compromising comfort or wearability.Praised by Good Housekeeping: Long Battery Life & Inclusive SizingIn its winter testing, Good Housekeeping highlighted the Venustas Heated Vest for its high battery capacity, breathable mesh lining, and consistent heating performance. Editors were particularly impressed by the brand’s industry-leading size range, offering inclusive fits from Men’s S–5XL and Women’s XS–4XL.“Venustas’s heated vest boasts larger heated zones that provide more coverage than competitors, but what really impressed us was its long battery life and size range.”Lab evaluations showed that while the vest took slightly longer to heat up than some competitors, it maintained warmth for significantly longer durations, consistently outperforming others in extended heating tests. User testers also praised its true-to-size fit, comfort, and practical pocket design, making it a reliable everyday winter layer.SF Gate Names Venustas “Best Lightweight Heated Vest”SF Gate selected the Venustas Heated Vest as its Best Lightweight Pick, citing the ideal balance of warmth and wearability. The review highlighted the vest’s six heating zones, lightweight construction, and FELLEXinsulation, combined with a silver mylar thermal lining that enhances heat retention.“The men’s vest weighs just 1.14 pounds, yet still creates powerful heat. The mylar lining magnifies the warmth, helping you use less battery while staying incredibly warm.”Men’s Health: “Best Heated Vest of 2025”Following extensive long-term testing, Men’s Health named Venustas the Best Heated Vest Overall of 2025, praising its even heat distribution, dependable battery life, and strong value at its price point.“Venustas hits the sweet spot — a great balance of technology, battery life, quality, and price.”Editors noted that the vest’s heating zones feel more like full panels rather than isolated hotspots, delivering consistent warmth across the upper body. Battery performance was also confirmed to meet brand claims, providing up to 10–12 hours of runtime on low heat.ahoo! Life: A Winter Essential for Extreme ConditionsYahoo! Life spotlighted Venustas heated jackets for their real-world performance in harsh environments. Reviews ranged from families wearing them for ice fishing, to Canadian workers relying on them for outdoor jobs, and even an extreme sports reviewer who called it:“The best jacket I’ve ever owned,”noting it kept him comfortable in -45°C conditions.The publication also emphasized the jacket’s wind resistance, water repellency, and gift-ready appeal, calling it an ideal holiday gift for anyone who struggles with winter cold.Cybernews & CNN Recognize Venustas Across CategoriesCybernews named the Venustas Heated Jacket its Best Heated Jacket Overall of 2025, highlighting its lightweight design, adjustable temperature settings, premium materials, and six carbon-fiber heating elements.Meanwhile, CNN featured Venustas heated gloves and socks as smart solutions for long ski days and cold-weather adventures, praising their ability to keep hands and feet warm without bulk, with adjustable heat levels for all-day comfort.A Top Gift Choice This Holiday Season — With Deals Still AvailableAcross all media coverage, one message was clear: Venustas heated apparel is one of the best gifts of the holiday season—practical, thoughtful, and genuinely life-improving for anyone who spends time in the cold.With winter in full swing, select holiday deals are still available on Venustas.com, making it the perfect time to give the gift of warmth—or upgrade your own winter essentials.Recommended ModelsTop Pick for WomenVenustas Women’s Heated Fleece Vest (7.4V), W2117A consistent seasonal bestseller, the Women’s Heated Fleece Vest delivers lightweight warmth with effortless styling. Featuring five targeted heating zones and up to 10 hours of runtime, this soft, easy-to-layer fleece vest is ideal for daily commutes, casual errands, and chilly office environments.Why editors love it:• Soft, lightweight fleece that layers smoothly• Five heating zones for balanced warmth• Up to 10 hours of battery life• Works seamlessly with casual, work, and outdoor outfitsA versatile option for women who want warmth without bulk.Top Pick for MenVenustas Men’s Heated Fleece Vest (7.4V), M2117Designed for simplicity and performance, the Men’s Heated Fleece Vest features fast-warming carbon-fiber heating elements and durable yet lightweight materials. Adjustable heat levels support all-day use, while the streamlined fit makes it easy to wear on its own or under outerwear.Why it stands out:• Fast-warming carbon-fiber heating elements• Durable, lightweight fleece construction• Adjustable heat settings for extended wear• Easy layering under coats and jacketsA no-fuss winter essential men tend to adopt quickly—and rely on season after season.About VenustasVenustas is a leading heated apparel brand dedicated to helping people stay warm, confident, and comfortable in cold environments. With advanced carbon-fiber heating technology, long-lasting battery systems, and thoughtful design, Venustas products are trusted by outdoor enthusiasts, families, commuters, and professionals across North America.To learn more, visit venustas.com. For media inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact cooperation@venustas.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.