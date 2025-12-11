Godzilla Interception Operation at Nijigen no Mori Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Mothra Special Exhibition

For a Limited-Time Only New Original Goods, Special-Themed Food to Debut on December 20 2025

AWAJI CITY, JAPAN, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigen no Mori, located within the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park, announces the launch of the Mothra Special Exhibition inside the Godzilla Interception Operation ~National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster ~ attraction, commemorating its 5th anniversary. Running from December 20, 2025, to September 13, 2026, the exhibition celebrates the legendary kaiju Mothra through dynamic displays, exclusive merchandise, and themed food.

Mothra Takes Center Stage: Limited-Time Exhibition

Visitors can explore original filming props from the Heisei Mothra Series (1996–1998), including Mothra Leo, Mothra’s egg, and a 4-meter-tall display panel depicting Mothra as Earth’s guardian. Developed in collaboration with Toho’s visual art team, the exhibition offers a detailed look at the craftsmanship behind the series.

Overview:

Venue:

Godzilla Museum inside "Godzilla Interception Operation"

Hours:

Weekdays 10:00–20:00 (Last entry 18:00), Weekends/Holidays 10:00–22:00 (Last entry 20:00)

Entry:

Included with Gold, Premium, or VIP Journey Pass

Bonus:

Pre-booked ticket holders receive a limited edition Mothra postcard

Exclusive Mothra Goods on Sale:

Beginning December 20, the Godzilla Shop will offer seven types of limited-edition Mothra-themed goods— including random-design can badges (¥495 each), a travel sticker (¥660), a drawstring pouch (¥1,210), a face towel (¥2,530), a can-shaped glass (¥1,650), a white dolomite coaster (¥825), and an original logo pin (¥880)—all featuring various forms of Mothra, rival monsters, and select items with a new event-exclusive logo.

Monster-Themed Collaboration Food:

To complement the scale of the event, the Mori no Terrace restaurant will introduce nine oversized “Dynamic Kaiju Cuisine” dishes—including the Godzilla vs. Mothra W-Kaiju Curry (serves 2–3, ¥3,900), King Ghidorah Mega Bowl (¥1,980), Godzilla Bucket of onion rings and fries (¥1,500), and limited-time Mothra items such as the Mothra Leo White Curry (¥2,300) and Mothra Larva Chocolate Ice Cream (¥950)—available from December 20 for a limited period.

Location:

Nijigen no Mori – Godzilla Interception Operation

Restaurant:

Mori no Terrace

Restaurant Hours:

11:00–19:30 (Last Order: 19:00)

Experience a unique seasonal event on Awaji Island featuring Godzilla, Mothra, and other well-known kaiju. The Mothra Special Exhibition includes exhibits, themed food options, and limited-edition merchandise, offering a full-day activity suitable for visitors of all ages.

For more information and ticket reservations:

https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

