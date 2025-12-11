GetHairMD Expands South Florida Presence with the Addition of Dr. Peter Khamvongsa of Miami Institute for Women’s Health

Partnership brings advanced, physician-directed hair restoration solutions to the Miami market

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD proudly announces the addition of Dr. Peter Khamvongsa, MD, FACOG, FACS, IF, to its expanding network of premier physicians. As the founder of the Miami Institute for Women’s Health, Dr. Khamvongsa is a distinguished board-certified gynecologist and reconstructive surgeon recognized for his expertise in minimally invasive surgery, regenerative medicine, and women’s wellness.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Khamvongsa and his team to the GetHairMD network,” said Paul Herchman, Executive Chair of GetHairMD. “His reputation for excellence, dedication to patient outcomes, and understanding of regenerative health make him an ideal partner. Expanding into Miami with Dr. Khamvongsa strengthens our national footprint and ensures our technology and care model reach patients who value trusted, physician-directed solutions.”Through this collaboration, the Miami Institute for Women’s Health will now offer GetHairMD’s complete suite of clinically proven hair restoration solutions.With this addition, Dr. Khamvongsa’s patients will gain access to cutting-edge, non-surgical options for hair thinning and loss—all within a trusted, medically directed setting.“Partnering with GetHairMD allows me to offer my patients the most advanced and comprehensive treatments for hair restoration,” said Dr. Peter Khamvongsa. “Hair loss impacts confidence and wellness for both men and women at every stage of life. We are increasingly seeing patients experiencing thinning related to menopause and hormonal shifts, postpartum changes, and even the rapid weight loss associated with GLP-1 therapies. This partnership ensures that we can address each of these unique causes with solutions grounded in science, innovation, and medical integrity, ultimately helping patients regain not only their hair, but their confidence and overall sense of well-being.”With exclusive rights to represent GetHairMD in the Miami market, the Miami Institute for Women’s Health will serve as a key regional hub for patients seeking medical-grade, physician-supervised hair restoration. By joining forces with leading medical professionals like Dr. Khamvongsa, GetHairMD continues to strengthen its reputation for innovation, patient trust, and transformative results.About Miami Institute for Women’s Health:The Miami Institute for Women’s Health, founded by Dr. Peter Khamvongsa, provides advanced, compassionate care in gynecology, reconstructive surgery, and women’s wellness. Located in Miami, Florida, the practice emphasizes personalized treatment, modern technology, and an integrative approach to health, offering services that enhance confidence, balance, and overall well-being.About GetHairMD:GetHairMD is a physician-directed network of over 70 clinics specializing in advanced, non-surgical hair restoration treatments for men and women. The company offers a range of FDA-cleared and clinically proven options, including laser therapies, regenerative treatments, and prescription solutions. With locations across the United States, GetHairMD is dedicated to helping patients restore confidence through innovation, medical excellence, and trusted physician partnerships.

