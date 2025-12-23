MedicOne Medical Response Secures 5-Year Contract with Marion VA Medical Center and Surrounding CBOCs

Fourth Award for Southern Illinois’ Most Trusted Veteran Care Provider

MARION, IL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedicOne Medical Response, a nationwide government contractor and southern Illinois’ veteran-focused EMS leader, is proud to announce it has been awarded a new 5-year exclusive contract to provide emergency and non-emergency ambulance services to the Marion VA Medical Center (VAMC) and its surrounding Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), effective December 1, 2025.This marks the fourth contract award for MedicOne, which has proudly served the Marion VA and its heroes since 2007 — a total of nearly two decades of uninterrupted, mission-critical care to those who served our nation. “It is the highest honor of our company to care for America’s veterans,” said Jim Reeves, CEO of MedicOne Medical Response. This new five-year partnership is not just a contract win — it’s a renewed promise to every veteran in southern Illinois, southern Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri that MedicOne will continue to always answer the call — 24/7/365.”COMPANY REVEALS COMPREHENSIVE REBRAND BACKED BY SIGNIFICANT OPERATIONAL INVESTMENTEffective January 15, 2026, citizens and patients will start to see new ambulances in the Southern Illinois region, as MedicOne Medical Response will officially be rebranding to their new national brand, U.S. Mobile Healthcare (USMH). The same high-quality EMTs, Paramedics, and dispatchers will continue to care for our veterans, with a fresh new look.As part of this historic rebranding and fleet modernization program, U.S. Mobile Healthcare is rolling out:• Three state-of-the-art ambulances custom-built for veteran transport• Stryker Power-LOAD systems for safer, faster, and spine-friendly patient loading• All-new uniforms and badges, along with new U.S. Mobile Healthcare ambulance liveryThe first newly wrapped USMH units will hit the streets of Marion in mid-January, with the full transition expected to be completed by the month’s end. “This rebrand is more than new ambulances and uniforms — it’s a declaration,” added Reeves. “We are doubling down on our commitment to veterans and our employees with the best equipment, the best training, and the most recognizable veteran-first ambulance service in the region.”MedicOne Medical Response and the soon-to-be U.S. Mobile Healthcare team extend their deepest gratitude to the Marion VA leadership and staff for their continued trust and partnership.ABOUT MEDICONE MEDICAL RESPONSE / U.S. MOBILE HEALTHCAREFounded in Southern Illinois in 2007, MedicOne Medical Response has grown into one of the Midwest’s premier veteran-focused ambulance providers. Since 2008, the company has proudly served as a FEMA subcontractor for national disaster response, deploying resources to hurricanes, wildfires, pandemics, and other large-scale emergencies across the United States with a fleet of over 55 ambulances and support vehicles. Beginning in 2026, the company will operate under its new national identity, U.S. Mobile Healthcare (USMH) — a name and brand dedicated to clinical excellence in veteran care, critical-care transport, and disaster response in multiple states.We don’t just transport veterans. We serve heroes.

