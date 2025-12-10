Syracuse Man Sentenced to 120 Months for Drug Trafficking

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Cyril Swan, age 30, was sentenced last week to 120 months in prison for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of ATF Bryan DiGirolamo made the announcement.

As part of his prior plea, Swan admitted that he began selling methamphetamine and fentanyl to another individual during the summer of 2024, and that he sold approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of fentanyl during the offense.

Senior United States District Court Judge David N. Hurd also imposed a five-year term of supervised release, to begin after Swan completes his sentence.

Acting U.S. Attorney John Sarcone stated: “Peddling dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine in this District will not be tolerated. I commend ATF for getting this dealer off the streets for 10 years and sending a message to other would-be drug dealers.”

ATF Special Agent in Charge DiGirolamo stated: “This sentence reflects the strong, coordinated work of ATF NY and our partners in Syracuse. By identifying and removing individuals who drive drug trafficking and the harm it fuels, we remain steadfast in our mission to safeguard our neighborhoods and reduce violent crime. Special thank you to ATF NY Syracuse Field Office, Syracuse PD Criminal Intelligence Division, the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit & the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Northern District of NY.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) investigated the case with assistance from the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Intelligence Division and the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica N. Carbone prosecuted the case.

###