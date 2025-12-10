Twice-convicted smuggler sentenced in new conspiracy involving over 100 illegal aliens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A 30-year-old Brownsville resident has been sentenced for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Christian Ivan Hernandez pleaded guilty May 19.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos has now ordered Hernandez to serve 60 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by two years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court heard how Hernandez conspired with others to transport over 100 illegal aliens in dangerous conditions. The court also reviewed Hernandez’s lengthy criminal history which includes two prior convictions: transporting illegal aliens in 2018 and conspiracy to transport illegal aliens in 2019. In handing down the sentence, Judge Ramos noted that his past smuggling offenses carry consequences but believes he can move past them.

From May 1 – July 21, 2024, Hernandez facilitated the smuggling of approximately 107 illegal aliens concealed in the cargo areas of three separate tractor trailers, as well as another 10 found in the vehicles’ cab areas.

At the time of his plea, Hernandez admitted that in early May 2024, he called Carlos Josue Cruz-Rivas and asked him to pick up several illegal aliens at a warehouse in McAllen. Authorities later arrested Cruz-Rivas for attempting to smuggle the 36 illegal aliens found in his empty utility trailer along with six other aliens in the sleeper portion of the cab.

That same month, authorities arrested David Vargas-Muniz for attempting to smuggle 46 illegal aliens in a tractor trailer in Brooks County. Hernandez had met him at the location and told him the illegal aliens were in his trailer and not to make any stops.

On July 21, 2024, law enforcement also identified and arrested Mendez-Hernandez after attempting to smuggle 25 aliens in a utility trailer and another four in the tractor’s cab.

The court found that Hernandez was the organizer of the overall conspiracy. He also operated three stash houses in the McAllen area.

Hernandez has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Honduran national Cruz-Rivas, 35, who illegally resided in Brawley, California, Vargas-Muniz, 53, Waxahachie, and Mendez-Hernandez, 31, Santa Maria, California, have all pleaded guilty for their roles and been sentenced.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Young Min Burkett prosecuted the case.