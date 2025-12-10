Three Charged In Fentanyl Case Resulting In Death

DENVER – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Felicia Ortiviz, 36, Joe Elijo Herrera, 51, and Alina Serena Ochoa-Luna, 33, all of Denver, were indicted by a federal grand jury. All three defendants face a charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death. Ochoa-Luna faces an additional charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Ortiviz faces additional charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution of fentanyl to a person under twenty-one-years of age.

According to statements made on the record in court, Herrera allegedly started dealing “blues” to the victim in September 2023, shortly after the victim’s nineteenth birthday. “Blues” are a common street name for counterfeit M/30 pills which contain illicit fentanyl. Herrera continued dealing blues to the victim until late January 2024 when Herrera’s girlfriend, Ortiviz, started dealing blues directly to the victim. On the afternoon of February 13, 2024, Ochoa-Luna delivered blues to Ortiviz at the residence where Ortiviz and Herrera lived. That night, Ortiviz distributed blues to the victim at the same residence. The victim then returned to his apartment in a student housing complex and died shortly thereafter. The victim died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl.

The charges contained in the indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted at trial, the defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than 20 years’ imprisonment and up to life in prison.

The investigation is being conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Denver Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by the Transnational Organized Crime and Money Laundering Section of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

CASE NUMBER: 25-cr-00327-WJM