Clear Summit Investments Expands Portfolio and Strengthens Position in Outdoor Hospitality

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Summit Investments , a specialized real estate investment and development firm focused on RV and outdoor hospitality resorts across the Rocky Mountain and Western regions, announced continued expansion of its Real Freedom Fund portfolio as demand grows for nature-driven, wellness-focused travel. The company is quickly becoming a preferred alternative for accredited investors seeking stable monthly cash flow, long-term appreciation, and meaningful tax benefits.Clear Summit Investments targets undervalued RV resorts, glamping destinations, and hot spring properties where strategic improvements, professional management, and long-term holding periods can produce consistent returns. With institutional discipline and an operator-first philosophy, the company has positioned itself as a dependable partner in a sector underserved by traditional capital.Founded by real estate developer and entrepreneur Zander Kempf, Clear Summit Investments has built a reputation for transparency, disciplined underwriting, and investor-first alignment. Kempf and his team have stabilized over $25 million in projects, completed more than 50 real estate investments, and are scaling a multi-property outdoor resort portfolio designed to create durable passive income for investors.“Our mission is straightforward,” said Kempf. “We help investors build long-term wealth through high-quality outdoor hospitality properties. This is a stable, resilient asset class with strong demand trends, and our focus is always on investor protection, strong operations, and delivering reliable cash flow.”A Growing Alternative to Traditional Multifamily InvestingWith multifamily returns compressing and competition increasing, more investors are seeking diversification into sectors that offer stronger risk-adjusted performance. Outdoor hospitality has shown resilience through economic cycles and continues to benefit from shifting consumer preferences toward nature, wellness, and experiential travel.Investors in the Real Freedom Fund gain exposure to:Targeted monthly cash flowLong-term appreciation through value-add improvementsRecession-resistant demandMaterial tax benefits through depreciationLifestyle perks including complimentary stays at portfolio resortsA diversified, professionally managed portfolioBuilt on Trust, Alignment, and Operational ExcellenceClear Summit Investments structures offerings to return investor capital through refinancing events while allowing investors to retain ownership shares indefinitely. This reinforces long-term alignment and demonstrates a commitment to protecting investor principal.The company maintains rigorous operational standards, supported by an experienced construction, asset management, and acquisitions team. Consistent communication, transparent reporting, and a high bar for trust and execution remain at the center of Clear Summit’s brand.“We’re building properties that we want to stay at ourselves,” Kempf added. “Places that combine wellness, nature, adventure, and great design. That philosophy guides everything we do.”Positioned for Continued GrowthClear Summit Investments continues to expand throughout Colorado, Arizona, Utah, and the greater Western region, with multiple acquisitions and development projects underway. The Real Freedom Fund remains open to accredited investors seeking passive income, real asset exposure, and long-term, lifestyle-aligned investment opportunities.About Clear Summit InvestmentsClear Summit Investments is a real estate investment and development firm specializing in outdoor hospitality assets including RV resorts, glamping retreats, and hot spring destinations. Through value-add improvements, disciplined acquisitions, and professional operations, Clear Summit creates long-term cash flow and appreciation for accredited investors. The company is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, and manages the Real Freedom Fund, a diversified portfolio of outdoor resort properties.Connect with founder Zander Kempf on LinkedIn for updates, insights, and behind-the-scenes looks at the Real Freedom Fund portfolio.LinkedIn.com/in/zanderkempf

