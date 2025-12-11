Momentum Coffee Launches Community Investment Campaign With 14 Days Left

Team members from Momentum Coffee stand together inside their South Loop café. The community-rooted, Black-owned coffee brand launched a Honeycomb Credit community investment campaign to strengthen operations, support local jobs, and expand impact across

Momentum Coffee launches a community investment campaign to strengthen operations, expand impact, and support workforce development across Chicago.

Our cafés are more than businesses — they are community anchors. This campaign helps us continue serving and uplifting the neighborhoods we love.” — Nikki Bravo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum Coffee , Chicago’s largest Black-owned coffee brand with four locations citywide, founded and led by husband-and-wife team Ms. Bravo and Mr. Powell, has launched a community investment crowdfunding campaign with only 14 days remaining to secure the funding needed to strengthen its operations and expand its community impact.Momentum Coffee operates in neighborhoods where national chains often choose not to invest, including the South Loop, Millennium Park, Garfield Park, and Austin. Known for hiring locally, training young people, and creating safe, welcoming spaces, Momentum has become a vital anchor for residents, workers, and visitors across Chicago.This campaign, hosted on Honeycomb Credit, invites everyday Chicagoans to participate as community investors—rather than donate—and can earn a return while supporting a mission-driven, family-owned business as it works to remain strong during a challenging economic climate. Funds raised will support:• Equipment upgrades for faster, more consistent service• Expanded inventory to meet growing demand• Increased roasting and distribution capacity• Operational efficiency improvements• Enhanced job and training opportunities for Chicago youth“Our cafés are more than businesses — they are community anchors,” said Ms. Bravo, who co-founded Momentum Coffee with her husband Mr. Powell. “As pressures rise for small and mission-driven businesses, we’re inviting the community to join us as investors. Every investment helps keep these neighborhood spaces alive and accessible.”Momentum Coffee emphasizes that its growth is directly tied to preserving community spaces, supporting workforce development, and maintaining access to quality coffee in neighborhoods across Chicago.With just 14 days left in the campaign, this moment represents a crucial opportunity for Chicagoans to rally behind one of the city’s most impactful Black-owned, family-led coffee brands.View the campaign here: https://invest.honeycombcredit.com/campaigns/momentum-coffee Rooted in Community. Powered by Coffee. 💪🏾☕❤️About Momentum CoffeeMomentum Coffee is Chicago’s largest Black-owned coffee brand, serving communities in the South Loop, Millennium Park, Garfield Park, and Austin. Founded by husband-and-wife team Ms. Bravo and Mr. Powell, Momentum Coffee is committed to local hiring, youth workforce development, and creating welcoming café spaces that bring people together. Momentum’s mission is to expand access to high-quality coffee while uplifting the communities it serves.Required Regulatory Notice:No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent, will not be accepted. Any offer to invest can only be made through the Honeycomb Credit offering page.Contact:Nikki BravoMomentum CoffeePhone: 312-890-2777Address: 2119 S State St, Chicago, ILWebsite: https://momentumcoffee.org Email: Support@momentumcoffee.org

Why We’re Refusing to Disappear: The Future of Momentum Coffee | Nikki Bravo Honeycomb Credit Pitch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.