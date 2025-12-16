MAGTEC Announces Strategic Growth Initiative with the Hiring of Two Business Development Leaders

Company Expands National Footprint to Support Evolving Market Demand

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAGTEC, a recognized innovator and leader in vehicle control systems and AI Speed Limiting ( advanced ISA) technology, is pleased to announce the addition of two seasoned Business Development professionals to its commercial team. This strategic expansion reflects MAGTEC’s accelerated growth trajectory and its commitment tomeeting rising demand from commercial, municipal, state, cities, and federal fleet operators across North America.As fleets seek more advanced tools to improve safety, reduce risk, and enhance operational efficiency, MAGTEC is investing in experienced leadership to deepen customer relationships, broaden market reach, and support upcoming product, strategic and partnership launches. These two business development leaders represent a significant milestone in the company’s long-term plan to scale its presence and deliver next-level value to the transportation and logistics industries.As Head of Sales & Business Development, Gary Schmidt oversees MAGTEC’s revenue strategy and partnerships, helping customers implement proactive vehicle-control technologies that materially reduce fleet risk. He brings decades of experience building high-performance teams and delivering measurable outcomes across transportation and emerging tech markets.Charlie Smith joins MAGTEC as Director of Business Development with 20 years of business development experience and a seasoned leader in channel management and partner strategy. Known for strengthening partner ecosystems and driving revenue growth, Charlie excels in developing strategic alliances and enabling high performing channels.“Each brings extensive experience in fleet technology, transportation safety, public sector contracting, telematics, and connected vehicles, along with a proven track record of building relationships and accelerating revenue growth in fast-moving technical markets" reflects Bob Morisset CEO MAGTEC.About MAGTEC:MAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and heighten security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship retrofittable product, SafeSpeedprovides life-saving Intelligent Speed Limiting (advanced ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and enable fleets to safely disable a moving vehicle remotely. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia INC.

