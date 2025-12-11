Debut Author Devin Lee Releases Groundbreaking Book Chasing the Rat — A Family’s Fight Against Diabetes

New Book Release WBYF

Devin Lee’s debut Chasing the Rat reveals a family’s fight against diabetes, inspiring awareness, courage, and hope for healthier generations.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new resource shedding light on Type 2 diabetes , generational health , and the fight for survival within African American familiesWalk By Faith Publishing, a division of Walk By Faith Worldwide, is proud to announce the release of Chasing the Rat — A Family’s Fight Against Diabetes, the debut work of author Devin Lee. This compelling and deeply personal book tackles one of the most urgent health crises facing families today: the rising prevalence of Type 2 diabetes, especially within African American communities.With nearly 17% of Black adults in the U.S. living with diabetes, and millions more undiagnosed or at high risk, Chasing the Rat arrives at a critical moment. Devin Lee blends gripping storytelling with emotional honesty, and cultural insight to reveal how diabetes affects not just the body—but entire families, generations, and communities.At the heart of the book is a story of courage: a family determined to break cycles, confront painful truths, and fight for their health and future. Lee’s powerful narrative highlights how lifestyle, environment, trauma, access to care, and systemic disparities often intersect, placing African American families at disproportionate risk. Through this lens, Chasing the Rat becomes both a warning and a blueprint for change.Health professionals, educators, faith leaders, and community advocates will find Chasing the Rat to be a valuable tool for awareness, prevention, and empowerment.Walk By Faith Publishing encourages journalists, podcast hosts, health writers, and community leaders to explore this groundbreaking debut and join the conversation around diabetes prevention and family health transformation.AvailabilityChasing the Rat — A Family’s Fight Against Diabetes is now available atAbout the PublisherWalk By Faith Publishing, a division of Walk By Faith Worldwide, partners with emerging and established authors to create transformative literature rooted in purpose, faith, and impact. The company specializes in publishing works that uplift communities, inspire change, and provide practical solutions for real-life challenges and purpose.

Author Showcase | Devin Lee | Chasing the Rat

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.