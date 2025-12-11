Azurite Medical & Wellness Welcomes Esteemed Facial Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Wilasinee

Australian Operations Team & Founders

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azurite Medical & Wellness is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Wilasinee (Yok), a highly respected and internationally trained facial reconstructive surgeon, to its specialist surgical team. This marks a significant milestone in Azurite’s continued commitment to providing world-class cosmetic and reconstructive care for clients across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and beyond.With more than a decade of experience in advanced facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Wilasinee is recognised for her meticulous technique, compassionate patient care, and exceptional outcomes in complex procedures. Her expertise includes facial reconstruction, full and mini facelifts , neck lifts, upper and lower blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, scar revision, and corrective surgeries for previous procedures.Trained at leading medical institutions in Thailand and abroad, Dr. Wilasinee brings a blend of artistry and precision to every case. Her surgical approach focuses on natural, refined results while prioritising long-term function, healing, and patient safety.“We are honoured to welcome Dr. Wilasinee to our team,” said Trina Eliassen, Director of Azurite Medical & Wellness. “Her skillset elevates our ability to support clients requiring advanced facial surgery, revision surgery, and reconstructive care. Dr. Wilasinee embodies the standard of excellence that Azurite is known for.”As part of her role at Azurite Medical & Wellness, Dr. Wilasinee will provide both primary and revision facial surgery consultations, collaborate closely with the post-operative care team, and support clients seeking corrective treatments after complications, trauma, or suboptimal outcomes.Dr. Wilasinee shared, “My goal is to restore both confidence and harmony to each person’s natural features. I am thrilled to join Azurite, where patient care, transparency, and ethical practice are truly prioritised.”Azurite Medical & Wellness continues its mission to make high-quality, ethically guided surgical care accessible, offering exceptional support throughout the entire surgical journey — from consultation to recovery.About Azurite Medical & WellnessAzurite Medical & Wellness is a trusted cosmetic surgery concierge service specialising in international medical travel, high-quality surgical planning, and comprehensive post-operative support. Serving clients globally, Azurite partners with leading surgeons and accredited hospitals in Thailand to provide safe, transparent, and personalised aesthetic and reconstructive care. Click here for a free consultation.

