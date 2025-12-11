Transmosis Wins 2025 Security Training Innovation of the Year

Earn While You Learn Cybersecurity Analyst Training Program Recognized for Redefining Cyber Education

Our Earn While You Learn program bridges the gap between education and employment, equipping students with critical work experience and cutting-edge skills through eSure.AI.” — Katrina Silverman, Program Director

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transmosis, a leader in AI-driven cybersecurity education, has been awarded the 2025 Security Training Innovation Award by Cybersecurity Breakthrough, a respected authority recognizing excellence in cybersecurity solutions. This accolade celebrates Transmosis’ groundbreaking Earn While You Learn Cybersecurity Analyst Training Program, which redefines cyber education by combining AI-powered cybersecurity training with hands-on work experience through its eSure.AI startup subsidiary.The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards celebrate solutions that advance cybersecurity education and prepare workforces for evolving threats. Transmosis’ Earn While You Learn program, detailed at www.transmosis.com/ojt , was recognized for its unique approach to cybersecurity training. By integrating AI-driven learning with real-world work experience at eSure.AI, the program enables students to develop cutting edge job skills while working in a fast paced cybersecurity startup.“We are thrilled to receive the 2025 Security Training Innovation Award from Cybersecurity Breakthrough,” said Katrina Silverman, Program Manager of Transmosis. “Our Earn While You Learn program bridges the gap between education and employment, equipping students with critical work experience and cutting-edge skills through eSure.AI. This recognition affirms our commitment to building a resilient cybersecurity workforce that provides what all other cybersecurity training programs lack: real work experience.”Selected from over 2,800 nominations across more than 30 countries, Transmosis stood out in Cybersecurity Breakthrough’s rigorous evaluation process, judged by a panel of industry experts, including CISOs and cybersecurity leaders. The Earn While You Learn program was lauded for its innovative blend of AI-powered training and paid work experience, enabling participants to transition seamlessly into cybersecurity careers while contributing to eSure.AI’s mission of delivering advanced security solutions.Transmosis plans to expand the Earn While You Learn program in 2025-26, expanding broader partnerships with educational institutions and enterprises to help reduce the cyber workforce gap of 4.76 million jobs (ISC)². For more details on the 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, visit www.cybersecuritybreakthrough.com . To learn more about Transmosis’ Earn While You Learn Cybersecurity Analyst Training Program, visit www.transmosis.com/ojt About TransmosisTransmosis is a global leader in cybersecurity training that enables students and workers to develop new careers in the rapidly growing information security industry. As a pioneer in cybersecurity analyst training, Transmosis has developed the leading Earn While You Learn on-the-job cybersecurity analyst training program that enables students to gain valuable work experience at our eSure.AI cybersecurity startup subsidiary. Learn more at www.transmosis.com/ojt About Cybersecurity BreakthroughCybersecurity Breakthrough, part of the Breakthrough Awards, is an independent organization dedicated to recognizing excellence in cybersecurity technologies, services, and companies globally. For more information, visit www.cybersecuritybreakthrough.com Media Contact: press@transmosis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.