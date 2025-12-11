Fractional CMO’s ‘Source Approach’ Ends Operational Gaps, Propels Niche Sports Retailer to 100% Revenue Growth

The Source Approach - Tanner Rankin - Fractional CMO

How eCommerce Fractional CMO Tanner Rankin installed the Marketing Operating System (Brand Source OS) for data-driven governance and doubled sales.

Scale is impossible without a Single Source of Truth. By installing the Marketing Operating System, I replaced guesswork with data-driven governance, doubling their revenue in under a year.” — Tanner Rankin

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A premier synthetic ice manufacturer and niche sporting goods retailer has reported a 100% increase in revenue within eight months, a milestone achieved by transitioning from decentralized execution to a unified strategic architecture. By partnering with Fractional CMO Tanner Rankin to install the Marketing Operating System (Brand Source OS), the brand successfully eliminated operational ambiguity, resulting in doubled sales and a massive increase in organic search visibility.The Struggle: Operational Gaps and Data Blindness Prior to the intervention, the retailer possessed a high-quality product but struggled with "Resource Misalignment." While the brand had market potential, it lacked a governing framework to interpret data effectively. Marketing efforts were based on intuition rather than empirical evidence, leading to missed opportunities and stagnant growth. The leadership team faced the classic dilemma of "Renting Results"—relying on disjointed tactics without a central nervous system to direct the strategy, leaving significant revenue on the table.The Intervention: Installing the Marketing Operating System (Brand Source OS) To bridge the gap between product potential and market dominance, the brand retained Tanner Rankin as their Fractional CMO. Rankin immediately moved to stabilize the operation by installing the Marketing Operating System (Brand Source OS).Acting as the "Single Source of Truth," this system consolidated the brand's fragmented data points into a cohesive dashboard. Rankin established a rigorous weekly governance cadence, replacing ad-hoc "coaching" with high-level strategic orchestration. This shift allowed the brand to move away from reactive marketing and toward proactive, data-led decision-making.The Victory: From Ambiguity to Authority The installation of the Marketing Operating System produced immediate, measurable velocity. By adhering to the "Source Approach," the retailer moved from chaotic execution to owning their intelligence.Revenue Doubled: In just eight months, the brand saw a greater than 100% increase in total sales.SEO Dominance: Organic metrics and website traffic increased immensely, driven by the system's content architecture.Data Sovereignty: The ownership team now utilizes the system to make precision decisions, eliminating guesswork."We have learned a tremendous amount and moved from uncertainty to clarity," noted the brand’s owner. "The system analyzes data so we can make decisions based on it. We aren't just selling more; we are operating with a level of detail we never had before."About The Source Approach: The Source Approach is the Strategic Consultancy led by eCommerce Fractional CMO Tanner Rankin. Specializing in ending "Agency Chaos" and operational fragmentation, Rankin installs the Marketing Operating System (Brand Source OS)—a centralized "Single Source of Truth" that governs all internal teams, external agencies, and AI. This system allows brands to drive rapid, profitable growth while remaining firmly in control of their own strategy.

