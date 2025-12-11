The Post Dispensary Soft Opening Day Set for Saturday, December 13th in Beaver Dam, Kentucky

Kentucky's first medical cannabis dispensary.

The Post Dispensary Becomes Kentucky’s First Licensed Medical Cannabis Dispensary to Open Its Doors to Patients

We are honored to make history as Kentucky’s first medical cannabis dispensary open to patients.” — Trip Hoffman

BEAVER DAM, KY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Post Dispensary, located at 300 N Main St., Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320, proudly announces that it will have its Soft Opening Event on December 13th, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Post Dispensary is the first fully approved and licensed medical cannabis dispensary in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to open to qualified patients.

On Opening Day, The Post Dispensary will welcome registered Kentucky medical cannabis patients from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or while supplies last, due to currently limited product availability statewide. As the only operational medical cannabis dispensary in Kentucky, The Post Dispensary is prepared to serve qualified patients with compassion, care, and expert knowledge.

Opening Day Highlights:

• Ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

• Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (or while supplies last)

• Full menu available online at www.ThePostDispensary.com and in-store

• Convenient ordering kiosks

• One-on-one assistance from knowledgeable Patient Consultants

• Exclusive patient loyalty program launching on Opening Day

• Medical cannabis accessories, branded hats, shirts, and swag available for purchase

Patients will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase premium medical cannabis flower grown by Farmtucky, the first licensed cultivator in Kentucky to bring flower to the regulated market. The Post Dispensary is proud to partner with Farmtucky to offer these historic, Kentucky-grown products on Opening Day, ensuring patients receive high-quality, locally cultivated medicine from a trusted in-state source.

“We are honored to make history as Kentucky’s first medical cannabis dispensary open to patients,” said Trip Hoffman, General Manager of The Post Dispensary. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a welcoming, educational, and patient-focused environment. We are committed to earning the trust of every patient who walks through our doors by delivering compassion, care, and the highest level of product knowledge.”

The Post Dispensary encourages all qualified Kentucky medical cannabis cardholders to pre-view the menu online and arrive early, as product quantities are limited during this initial opening phase.

Location:

The Post Dispensary

300 N Main St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320

For the latest updates, menu information, and hours, visit www.ThePostDispensary.com.

About The Post Dispensary

The Post Dispensary is Kentucky’s pioneering medical cannabis dispensary, proudly holding the state’s first fully approved dispensary license and the first to serve patients. Dedicated to patient education, safety, and accessibility, The Post Dispensary offers premium medical cannabis products and accessories in a professional and compassionate environment.

Medical cannabis is for use by cardholders only. Keep out of reach of children.

Media Contact:

Trip Hoffman

The Post Dispensary

Phone: (270) 228-7447

Email: info@growball.net

Website: www.ThePostDispensary.com

