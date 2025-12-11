CDJ Enterprises Announces the Release of Black Boy From The Barrio — A Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and Human Connection

Author Cornelius Neo Wright

A Transformative Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and Human Connection

CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDJ Enterprises proudly announces the official release of Black Boy From The Barrio by author, speaker, and certified life coach Cornelius Neo Wright. The book marks the launch of a collection of CDJ Books dedicated to inspiring readers across generations through messages of personal growth, humanity, and hope.Black Boy From The Barrio is more than a memoir; it is a life-changing narrative rooted in truth, vulnerability, and triumph. Drawing from his early years in a rural farming community and his evolution through hardship, self-discovery, and spiritual grounding, Neo offers an honest and intimate account of breaking generational barriers and embracing a higher purpose.“These are life-changing books,” Neo states. “I write to give back, to share the stories, lessons, and faith that shaped me so that others can find encouragement, strength, and healing.”The release of Black Boy From The Barrio is significant not only for its emotional and cultural depth but also for its broader mission. CDJ Enterprises seeks to empower readers of all ages by delivering literature that motivates, uplifts, and encourages meaningful reflection. Neo’s memoir provides insights into family, identity, mental health, personal responsibility, and the courage to overcome fear and societal expectations.Additionally, Neo’s work is closely tied to his advocacy for mental health, inspired by his late mother’s lifelong battle with schizophrenia. In her honor, Neo Wright is developing the Dorothy Wright Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and improving access to support for individuals and families affected by mental illness.“God whispers to us all, but there are only a few that He will call,” Neo reflects. “I believe I was called to write these words, to share my journey, and to help light someone else’s path.”CDJ Enterprises aims to create long-term, far-reaching impact through storytelling, personal development, and humanitarian efforts.Available on: https://a.co/d/fXOAZ5Y About the AuthorCornelius Neo Wright is the founder of CDJ Enterprises, a Certified Life Coach, author, mental health advocate, and lifelong student of personal development. Raised in the small farming community of Earlimart, California, Neo’s journey from the Barrio to becoming a published author is defined by resilience, faith, and a deep commitment to serving others.His work focuses on spiritual growth, character building, and inspiring individuals to unlock their full potential. Through his writing, speaking, and coaching, Neo uses decades of lived experience, from overcoming generational hardships to managing Generalized Anxiety Disorder, to uplift and encourage readers around the world.About CDJ EnterprisesCDJ Enterprises is a publishing and personal development company committed to uplifting humanity and making the world a better place to live. Through books, advocacy, and community engagement, the organization emphasizes character, compassion, service, and purposeful living.Media ContactName: Cornelius Neo Wright, Founder CDJ EnterprisesEmail: cdjneo@gmail.comPhone: 510-918-1916Website: http://www.cdjbooks.com/ Publisher: Hampton Publishers

