CDJ Enterprises launches 'Eugene The Wayward Frog,' an inspiring true-story-based tale of courage and self-discovery

CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDJ Enterprises proudly launches “Eugene the Wayward Frog” by founder Cornelius Neo Wright. It is a children’s book based on a true story: In 2018, the Wright family found a live frog in their daughter Anikka’s suitcase during a road trip from Berkeley to Tacoma, Washington. They released the frog near the Willamette River and named him Eugene, inspiring this heartfelt story.Eugene the Wayward Frog follows a dreamer frog who, encouraged by his uncle and friend Anikka, takes a courageous leap in search of “Frogeaven” and self-discovery, reminding readers that bold dreams require bold actions.Cornelius Neo Wright, founder of CDJ Enterprises and author of the book, shares:“Everyone has dreams, and Eugene’s journey reminds us that dreamers of any age or background can shape the world. This story is for any child who has ever felt different or out of place, but believes they are meant for something special.”About the AuthorCornelius Neo Wright is an author, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and proud father whose life and work are guided by faith, family, and a passion for uplifting humanity. Raised in Earlimart, California, Neo grew up on stories of resilience and possibility. A former farm boy who once caught frogs by hand, he now catches dreams and turns them into stories that inspire the next generation. Eugene the Wayward Frog marks his children’s book debut under the newly launched CDJ Books imprint. Neo currently resides in the Bay Area with his family and continues to write books that motivate, heal, and remind readers of all ages that their dreams are worth pursuing.Key themes in Eugene the Wayward Frog include:- The transformative power of daydreaming- Courage to leave your comfort zone- Celebrating individuality and overcoming conformity- The gift of mentorship and unlikely friendships- Believing in the “impossible” until it becomes realityAvailable on: https://a.co/d/j4LWGh8 About CDJ Enterprises & CDJ BooksCDJ Enterprises is a mission-driven company making the world better through inspiring stories. CDJ Books, its new division, releases uplifting books for all ages.Media ContactName: Cornelius Neo Wright, Founder & AuthorCompany Name: CDJ EnterprisesEmail: cdjneo@gmail.comPhone: 510-918-1916Website: http://www.cdjbooks.com/ Publisher: Hampton Publishers

