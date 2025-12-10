USA’s Isabella Mendoza Cabezas Finishes 3rd at 2025 ILCA Under 21 European Championships in Split, Croatia

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising American sailor Isabella Mendoza Cabezas delivered an outstanding performance at the 2025 ILCA Under 21 European Championships & Open European Trophy, finishing 3rd overall in a highly competitive international fleet. The event took place from October 18–25, 2025, hosted by JK Mornar in Split, Croatia.Competing against some of the world’s best young ILCA sailors, Isabella Mendoza Cabezas demonstrated exceptional consistency and determination across twelve races in challenging conditions. Her race finishes included several standout performances — notably 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-place finishes among the world’s elite. See regatta results here.“After a long block of training in Garda and Split I approached this regatta with peace of mind,” said Isabella Mendoza Cabezas. “I was definitely looking forward to this competition since Ireland, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”Strong Winds and Stronger CompetitionThe week in Split tested the sailors’ endurance and technical ability.Conditions remained predominantly southerly throughout the event, with steady hiking breeze on most days. Sailors faced everything from 12–15 knots and steep chop to 25+ knots with large rolling waves, demanding precise control both upwind and downwind.Isabella Mendoza Cabezas focused on trusting her instincts and executing confident race strategies throughout the week:“My overall focus for the event was to trust in my abilities as a whole — speed, tactics, or strategy off the line,” she reflected. “The theme of this regatta for me was trust in myself. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to sail with such a high-caliber fleet and am looking forward to the rest of the fall season and the start of 2026.”A Breakout Moment for a Promising U.S. TalentThis podium finish marks a major accomplishment for Isabella Mendoza Cabezas, who continues to climb the ranks of international ILCA competition. Her result signals a bright future for U.S. women’s sailing on the world stage.Fellow American sailor Sophia Debs also represented Team USA at the event, contributing to a strong national showing.With this performance, Mendoza Cabezas further cements her reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in the ILCA class — blending technical mastery, mental composure, and a relentless competitive spirit.Event Overview:Event: 2025 ILCA Under 21 European Championships & Open European TrophyLocation: Split, CroatiaDates: October 18–25, 2025Fleet: ILCA 6 Women’s DivisionFinal Result: 3rd Place – Isabella Mendoza Cabezas (USA)Media Contact:For press inquiries, interviews, sponsorships or media requests:🌐 USA Sailing https://www.ussailing.org/

