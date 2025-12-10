Cornelius Neo Wright Unveils the Heartfelt True Story, 'A Father And Son’s Love Story'

Author Cornelius Neo Wright

CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDJ Enterprises, an organization devoted to uplifting humanity, proudly announces the release of A Father And Son’s Love Story, a moving true account by author Cornelius Neo Wright. This inspiring book chronicles the profound bond between Neo and his father, lovingly referred to as “DADDY,” and reflects a time in our nation’s history when discipline often came in the form of a “spanking,” always rooted in love and guidance.Set against the backdrop of The South Ranch, a fully operational ranch and business, the story immerses readers in a world of long days, roaring tractors at dawn, and childhood games like red light–green light and hopscotch. Yet it was the powerful presence of the ranch machinery, especially the tractors, that captivated the children most, often leading them into risky adventures despite Daddy’s repeated warnings.Among the most cherished memories for the author and his brother Terry was the cotton-picking season each late October. The ranch would host Vignolo Farms’ impressive fleet of fifteen massive red cotton harvesters. For young Neo, nothing compared to the thrill of watching those towering machines sweep across the ranch’s eighty acres of cotton.At the heart of the narrative lies the author’s devotion to cotton picker number 30, the machine his father drove. Knowing full well he would face a “whooping for the ages” if caught, the determined nine-year-old still couldn’t resist getting close to the harvesters after school, just to see his hero in action.But what he expected to be a harsh punishment became one of the most defining moments of his life. When Daddy spotted him, instead of anger, he offered an unforgettable gesture: he invited his son onto the towering machine. Seating him on the captain’s chair and placing his hands on the steering wheel, Daddy shared a rare moment of trust and tenderness. Together, they rode through the cotton fields, father guiding son, son seeing the world from a new height.The ride ended with two simple but powerful words from Daddy: "Good job, son."It was in that moment that the author realized that the man who disciplined with a leather belt was, at his core, a gentle, loving father doing his best to raise his children with strength, structure, and heart.Quote from the Founder"God whispers to us all, but there are only a few that He will call."— Cornelius Neo Wright, Founder, CDJ EnterprisesKey DetailsCompany Name: CDJ EnterprisesIndustry: BooksCompany Description: CDJ Enterprises is dedicated to humanity and committed to inspiring positive change in the world.Announcement: Launch of CDJ BooksPublic Benefit: These titles aim to uplift, inspire, and motivate readers of all ages.Featured Release: A Father And Son’s Love StoryAvailable Now: https://a.co/d/8SIMq3M Media ContactName: Cornelius Neo WrightEmail: cdjneo@gmail.comPhone: 510-918-1916Website: http://www.cdjbooks.com/ Publisher: Hampton Publishers

