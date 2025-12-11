NEW 'FROM UNDERDOG TO ENTREPRENEUR: BUILDING DREAMS WITH PAT MILLER' PODCAST TO SHOWCASE ENTREPRENEURIAL JOURNEYS

Illustrates that Grit, Resilience, Courage and Humor are Keys to Success

I want to help aspiring entrepreneurs confront the work they’ve been avoiding, shed the distractions that keep them stuck and find clarity in doing what actually leads to success.” — Pat Miller

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial construction business owner, entrepreneur and best-selling author Pat Miller today announced the launch of her new podcast, From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams , a weekly series celebrating the stories of individuals who have built something extraordinary, starting from nothing but a dream.Each episode will feature Miller in candid conversations with entrepreneurs, small business owners, creators and innovators who have overcome real-world challenges to achieve success on their own terms. From navigating early failures to discovering their “why,” their stories will offer raw insight, practical takeaways and encouragement for anyone ready to bet on themselves.“My mission is to help fellow underdogs achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. It’s not necessarily about doing more, but quitting what doesn’t serve you,” said Miller. “With this podcast, I want to help aspiring entrepreneurs confront the work they’ve been avoiding, shed the distractions that keep them stuck and find clarity in doing what actually leads to success.”From Underdog to Entrepreneur: Building Dreams is currently available on Amazon, Apple, Spotify and YouTube. New episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.Miller added her overall inspiration is simple, “If I can do it, you can do it too.”About Pat MillerOne of today’s true female trailblazers, Miller offers up wisdom and experience from her own personal and professional life. She grew up as the youngest of seven children in a family with little means in New Jersey. At age five, Miller started working fulltime on her family’s farm stand in. Today, she is the founder and owner of Blue Diamond Construction and works on commercial building sites all around New Jersey. She has spent more than three decades as a woman who really does work in a man’s world.As an entrepreneur, mother and wife, life has always been full – and full of surprises. But several years ago, those surprises became almost unbearable. Within the space three years, Miller lost both her parents, her brother and the love of her life – her husband and business partner, Ray. And, in the process of caring for them all, almost lost her business too.Miller proves that no matter how hard it is, even if you are suddenly solo and restarting literally every part of your life, you can do it. And, it can work out for you even better than you ever imaginedFor more information, please visit www.PatMiller.net or find her on social media @thepatmiller11.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.