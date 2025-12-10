'I WILL NOT SING UNTIL MY COUNTRY IS RESCUED' – IRANIAN ICON GOOGOOSH ON 'BOOKS THAT CHANGED MY LIFE'

International Music Icon Googoosh "Books that changed my life"

Syndicate X Library released the latest episode of “Books That Changed My Life,” a show exploring how books elevate and transform featuring guest star Googoosh.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Googoosh and host Chris Collins reflect on her incredible, harrowing journey from child star to imprisoned icon in the wake of the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Googoosh announces, for the first time ever, that she will not perform until the nation of Iran is delivered from the Islamic regime. Some highlights can be found below. To experience the full conversation, click HERE.The Book Siddhartha by Herman Hesse Kept Her Alive Googoosh describes returning to Iran during the revolution, uncertain and afraid, but preferring to “die in her own country.” She was immediately imprisoned, interrogated, and barred from performing for more than two decades. During this period of imposed house arrest, Herman Hesse’s Siddhartha became an escape and a lifeline. Googoosh and Chris Collins note the shocking similarities between her life path and Siddhartha’s: a journey from prominence to suffering, and eventually, to enlightenment.“Every page offered a lesson.”A World Without ArtBefore 1979, Iran was a global hub of creativity, with Googoosh at its center. Since the outbreak of revolution, the regime in Iran has created an environment devoid of art. Googoosh declares that she will not to perform until the corrupt, abusive, theocratic regime in Iran falls. She highlights her deep love for her supporters and for the people of Iran, hoping to leverage her stardom to rescue her homeland from despotism.“I knew my people. I knew that, deep down, they loved me as I loved them… Everything I did, every song I sang, it was for them.”Googoosh: A Sinful VoiceWhen Googoosh returned to Iran, the regime labeled her a “sinful voice.” She has reclaimed the pejorative, making it the title of her hit memoir. Utterly unafraid of those who would condemn her, Googoosh candidly tells the story of her life, her people, and the tragedy of Iran, offering a vision of hope that bridges past, present, and future.“It’s about a terrible life, which taught me how to stay and not be defeated.”From Los Angeles to Tehran as the World Turned Upside Down When the 1979 revolution broke out, Googoosh was safe in Los Angeles. After two months of anxiously following the situation from afar, she made the impossible decision to return home, come what may.“If my destiny was ending, I preferred to die in my own country.”When she returned, everything had changed. Overnight, Googoosh went from beloved figure to persona non grata, and then to political prisoner.“I thought Googoosh is done, it’s finished… I couldn’t have any connection with anyone.”About Books That Changed My Life “Books That Changed My Life,” hosted by bestselling author Chris Collins, is a YouTube show exploring how great books transform us in profound and unexpected ways. Each episode features a special guest who shares a book that shaped or inspired them, sparking deep conversations that unearth profound personal stories.Recent guests include R&B icon Eric Benét, former covert CIA officer Andrew Bustamante, Country music star Jordan Davis, legendary singer Melissa Manchester, Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson, and television superstar Kelsey Grammer.Googoosh: A Sinful Voice is now available for purchase

Legend Silenced by Iran May Never Sing Again

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.