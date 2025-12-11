Upper Hand Announces Acquisition and Growth Investment from H3 Partners, Marking a New Era for Youth Sports Technology

Upper Hand

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upper Hand , the leading software provider for youth sports facilities and training centers, today announced its acquisition and growth investment from H3 Partners, an investment firm founded and led by seasoned SaaS executives Brad Wills and Brad Greene. The partnership will enable Upper Hand to expand its technology capabilities, accelerate product innovation, and amplify its impact within the rapidly growing youth sports industry.As part of the investment, Wills will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Greene as Chief Operating Officer. Together, they bring decades of leadership experience scaling category defining technology companies that serve small businesses within the active lifestyle sector.Wills held senior leadership roles at Mindbody and Active Network, where he led large-scale growth initiatives across global markets. Greene brings deep experience in commerce and payments from his leadership roles at Hubspot and Mindbody, where he helped launch and grow integrated payments solutions now used by thousands of small businesses worldwide.“Upper Hand has built an incredible platform that is purpose-built for the youth sports community,” said Wills. “We intend to build on that foundation and accelerate innovation for our customers. We are focused on delivering technology that helps sports facilities, trainers & coaches, and camps & clinics simplify operations, grow their businesses, and create exceptional experiences for young athletes.”Upper Hand’s platform streamlines scheduling, membership, payments, and facility management for sports facilities, academies, and trainers. With the support of H3 Partners, the company will continue to expand its offerings and enhance the tools that power the next generation of youth sports organizations.“This acquisition marks a defining moment for Upper Hand,” said Kevin R. MacCauley, Founder of Upper Hand. “By uniting proven leadership with a powerful platform, we’re strengthening our ability to empower sports businesses and elevate the experience for young athletes.”Under its new leadership, Upper Hand will continue investing in product development, customer success, and long-term growth initiatives that strengthen its position as the technology leader in youth sports management.About Upper HandUpper Hand is the leading provider of full-suite youth sports facility software, enabling businesses & coaches to achieve more while doing less. From easy-to-use scheduling and registration for parents to robust member and resource management capabilities for businesses, Upper Hand's integrated platform helps sports facilities, academies, and trainers operate efficiently, fuel growth, and provide exceptional client experiences. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Upper Hand serves a diverse range of clients across the sports industry. For more information, visit www.upperhand.com About H3 PartnersH3 Partners is a software-focused search fund backed by a consortium of family office investors. H3 seeks to leverage its industry and software operating experience to help transform software businesses into category leaders.

