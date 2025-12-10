LA Employment Law Firm, Makarem & Associates files sexual harassment suit against EYENOVIA, INC. dba HYPERION DEFI, INC.

An ophthalmic technology corporation is the subject of a lawsuit alleging that it failed to take appropriate measures to protect an employee from harassment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EYENOVIA, INC. dba HYPERION DEFI, INC. An ophthalmic technology corporation is the subject of a lawsuit alleging that it failed to take appropriate measures to protect an employee from harassment by its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rowe.According to the Complaint, Rowe accessed the plaintiff’s personal cell phone without permission and secretly sent himself explicit and private images and videos of the plaintiff. The Complaint further alleges that these acts occurred during work hours and on company premises while the plaintiff had briefly stepped away from his workstation.The Complaint also alleges that after discovering the unauthorized messages, the plaintiff confronted Rowe, who admitted to the misconduct. The same day, the plaintiff reported Rowe's misconduct to EYENOVIA, INC., dba HYPERION DEFI, INC.’s human resources department.The Complaint alleges that EYENOVIA, INC. dba HYPERION DEFI, INC. failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent discrimination and harassment from occurring.Makarem & Associates filed a sexual harassment lawsuit on November 4th, 2025, in the Superior Court of California, County of Orange (Case #30-2025-01524116-CU-OE-CJC), against EYENOVIA, INC. dba HYPERION DEFI, INC.For more information or to confidentially discuss a potential claim, please contact Makarem & Associates at 1-800-610-9646 or intake@law-rm.com.About Makarem & Associates: Makarem & Associates is a compassionate and dedicated law firm based in Los Angeles, focusing on representing victims of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and other civil rights violations. The firm is committed to advancing justice and ensuring accountability for individuals and organizations that engage in unlawful conduct.

