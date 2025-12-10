Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade Ranks #4 on USA TODAY’s 10 Best Holiday Parades List

A decked out semi truck makes its way down Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga's award-winning 30th annual Lighted Tractor Parade. Photo: Tim Carl Happy crowds of between 15,000 and 20,000 line the parade route in Calistoga. Photo: Tim Carl

Highest placement ever for the beloved Napa Valley tradition

We’re thrilled to see Calistoga’s signature holiday event receive this level of national recognition.” — Eric Reichert, President/CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Calistoga and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce that the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade has been named the #4 Best Holiday Parade in the country in USA TODAY’s 2025 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This marks the parade’s highest ranking to date and continues its impressive streak of being recognized on the national list every year since 2022.

Selected by a panel of travel experts and USA TODAY editors before being opened to a nationwide public vote, the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade earned its place among celebrated holiday traditions across the country—surpassing major metropolitan parades, including Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which ranked #8.

“We’re thrilled to see Calistoga’s signature holiday event receive this level of national recognition,” said Eric Reichert, President and CEO of Visit Calistoga and the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. “The Lighted Tractor Parade captures the spirit of our agricultural heritage, our creativity, and the small-town magic that makes Calistoga such a special place during the holidays.”

The annual parade takes place on the first Saturday each December and is now in its 30th year. It features a dazzling procession of vintage and modern tractors, floats, and farm equipment bedecked in thousands of twinkling lights. Drawing some 15,000 to 20,000 spectators from across Napa Valley and beyond, the event celebrates Calistoga’s farming roots while offering an unforgettable seasonal spectacle for all ages.

While this year’s event has passed, next year’s parade has been scheduled for December 5, 2026. To learn more about the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade—including event details, history, and how to attend, see the parade page on Visit Calistoga's website.

About Calistoga

Calistoga's Lighted Tractor Parade

