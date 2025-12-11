40 Groups launches first Community Bank CEO Meeting featuring AI expert Dan Chuparkoff and banking expert Paul Davis

AI and Innovation Expert Dan Chuparkoff Banking Expert Paul Davis of Bank Slate President, Community Bank, 40 Groups, Inc. Sandro Pardo

40 Groups Announces Partnership with Bank Slate’s Paul Davis and Keynote Speaker Dan Chuparkoff for the first 2026 Community Bank CEO 40 Group Meeting

CEO 40 Group meetings are designed to challenge thinking, expand perspectives, and strengthen the kind of peer relationships that truly move organizations forward.” — Dennis Sullivan, Founder and CEO of 40 Groups, Inc.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 40 Groups, Inc., a national leadership network for C-Suite executives, today announced that Paul Davis, Founder of Bank Slate Consulting and one of the banking industry’s most respected strategic advisor, will serve as Facilitator for the upcoming Community Bank CEO 40 Group meeting in Lake Tahoe, CA, May 7–8, 2026. Davis will guide strategic dialogue, peer exchange, and leadership development throughout the retreat.The organization also announced that Dan Chuparkoff, global innovation and AI expert and former technology leader at Google and McKinsey, will deliver the event’s keynote address.“Community bank CEOs are navigating one of the fastest-changing environments in decades. Bringing together CEOs and leaders like Paul Davis and Dan Chuparkoff ensures our members get the practical insights, strategic foresight, and candid conversations they can’t find anywhere else,” said Dennis Sullivan, Founder and CEO of 40 Groups, Inc. “These meetings are designed to challenge thinking, expand perspectives, and strengthen the kind of peer relationships that truly move organizations forward.”The Lake Tahoe retreat is the first in the three-meeting series for the Community Bank CEO 40 Group, which will also convene in Boston in September 2026 and Scottsdale, AZ, in January 2027.Community bank CEOs interested in learning more or requesting an invitation may visit: https://www.40groups.com/contact Paul Davis – FacilitatorPaul Davis is the founder of Bank Slate Consulting, an advisory firm that helps banks and fintechs navigate strategic, governance, and GTM challenges. He publishes The Bank Slate — an influential media platform featuring a weekly newsletter and the Convos podcast series — and brings more than two decades of deep specialization in financial services leadership, performance, and industry transformation. He is a contributing editor to the ABA Banking Journal, a contributor to the Forbes Finance Council, and serves on the steering committee of the Fintech + Insurtech Generations conference.Keynote Speaker: Dan ChuparkoffDan Chuparkoff is one of the world’s leading voices on innovation, AI, and the future of work. Known for transforming complex technology into practical frameworks for leaders, Chuparkoff has advised global organizations during his tenure at Google and McKinsey. His keynote, “Leading Through Change: Innovation and the Future of Work in an AI World,” will help community bank CEOs harness AI responsibly, elevate team performance, and stay ahead of rapid industry disruption.About the Community Bank CEO 40 GroupThe Community Bank CEO 40 Group is part of the national 40 Groups leadership network, whose mission is to equip growth-minded executives with the insights and skills to better serve their teams, customers, and communities. CEOs are peer-referred and participate in two-day retreat-style meetings designed to remove everyday distractions and enable candid strategic dialogue, peer benchmarking, and engagement with world-class thought leaders.Each Group meets three times over 12 months, creating a trusted network of community bank CEOs committed to innovation, performance, and shared success. Learn more at: https://www.40groups.com/ceo-banks About 40 Groups40 Groups creates high-impact leadership forums for CEOs, CFOs and Chairs in the community banking and credit union industries. Each Group convenes top leaders for deep-dive discussions, thought leadership, and relationship-building that supports long-term organizational success. Learn more at: www.40groups.com

