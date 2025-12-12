Panelgea® rockets as Industry-shaping, US Compliance-Driven Facts Panel Creator for Supplements, Foods & Beverages

REJIMUS launches Panelgea® for GMP compliant Nutrition and Supplement Facts Panels with unmatched speed, compliance and panel artwork generation capabilities.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REJIMUS, Inc. announces the launch of Panelgea , a compliance-first online software platform designed for the Dietary Supplement and Food & Beverage industries within the US marketplace. Panelgeacentralizes ingredient record information, and formulations and panel records with labeling and claim compliance checks, for panel artwork generation in a single, streamlined solution, thereby eliminating slow finished product label-approval cycles, greatly reducing overall label non-compliance risks while helping accelerate product development cycles and manufacturing production schedules.Panelgeaenables users to create US GMP compliant Nutrition Facts Panels (NFPs) and Supplement Facts Panels (SFPs) in minutes. The platform integrates a simple custom workflow and ingredient classification process built on current US FDA/FTC labeling regulations and logic, with defined compliance checks throughout, inclusive of product specific rounding rules, component predominance, ingredient and botanical naming standardizations, finished product label warnings, and optional real-time USDA nutrient data integration. Panelgeais the only system available today capable of the complaint handling of supplement facts panel displays encompassing Proprietary Blends and Nested Blends i.e. blends within blends, making it uniquely suited for dietary supplement brands, formulators, testing labs and manufacturers. One-click panel generation in Panelgeaproduces every compliant facts panel format available based on ingredient record inputs, including high-resolution images and most notably, editable vector image panel artwork files; these vector file types are “drop-in, print ready” for labeling and packaging artwork files.Proven platform benefits from early Panelgeaadopters have included:• Reducing overall label approval timelines from an average three plus weeks to under three days• Eliminating panel formatting and display errors in the label graphics design process• Saving an average of more than $800 per product in labeling and packaging development, design and QA approval costs• Easily generating a compliant facts panel in under 10 minutes with correctly established ingredient records“Panelgeawas built out of necessity by the team at REJIMUS. The clients we support have been grossly underserved, resorting to using often unvalidated spreadsheets or design only software, owing to either incredibly limited and cheap solutions derived from the same open source code that really only work for foods, or that are really expensive online tools with limited output and still fail to guarantee compliant facts panels, especially for dietary supplements,” said Brandon Griffin, CEO of REJIMUS, Inc. “We created Panelgea, a best-in-class tool that our very own in-house regulatory experts utilize daily to perform label review services—and now we’re making it available to the world, including a free version no less. Nothing on the market for finished consumer products in the U.S. marketplace matches Panelgeafor its speed, compliance, flexibility, or panel generation output,” Griffin added.Panelgeais publicly available with a free Basic account offering that allows for up to 15 panel generations per month. There are also monthly or annual subscription plan upgrade options to the Single-user Professional version or a tiered Enterprise version for teams, with unlimited ingredient and panel record functionality. Users may sign up for free at https://www.panelgea.com About REJIMUS, Inc.Founded in 2011, REJIMUS, Inc. is a regulatory compliance and technology company specializing in cost effective solutions that elevate the baseline of quality and compliance in the Dietary Supplement, Food & Beverage, Cosmetic and OTC industries. The company has expertise in regulatory affairs, litigation consulting, labeling, quality program management and much more. REJIMUS develops innovative regulatory tools and services that help brands and service providers reduce legal and regulatory risks, accelerate time-to-market, and ensure operational confidence at every step of bringing ingredients or products to market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.