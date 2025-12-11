ATM UP Announces CEO Sal Salpietro as Featured Speaker at ATMIA 2026 U.S. Conference

ATM UP Eredita Capital Sal 'The ATM CEO' Salpietro, Founder & President of ATM UP

"The ATM CEO" to Present on How Boomer Retirement Wave is Creating Historic Industry Acquisition Opportunities

Retiring operators didn't just build businesses—they built legacies. My goal is to show how to honor what they created through fair valuations and partnerships that ensure their work continues.” — Sal Salpietro, Founder and CEO Eredità Capital; ATM UP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATM UP announced today that Founder & CEO Sal Salpietro, widely known across the industry as "The ATM CEO," has been selected as a featured speaker at the ATM Industry Association's ( ATMIA ) 2026 U.S. Conference, taking place February 10–12, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.Salpietro will present "Exit Strategy to Growth Strategy: Boomer Retirement & ATM Opportunities" on February 11, 2026 from 12:15–12:55 PM CST. His session addresses one of the most significant shifts reshaping the ATM ecosystem: the accelerating retirement of Baby Boomer ATM operators and the unprecedented acquisition opportunities this generational transition is creating."Retiring operators didn't just build businesses—they built legacies," said Salpietro. "My goal is to show how to honor what these operators created through fair valuations and partnerships that ensure their life's work continues to thrive."As the largest retirement wave in modern history unfolds, longtime operators are preparing to exit the industry. Their portfolios represent ideal acquisition targets for growth-focused ISOs ready to build the next generation of "Super ATM" processing ecosystems through strategic consolidation.Drawing from successful acquisitions executed through his investment firm, Eredità Capital, Salpietro will share practical guidance on identifying high-value acquisition targets, structuring deals that benefit retiring operators, and positioning ISOs to evolve from service providers into dominant industry consolidators."I'm honored to speak at ATMIA 2026," said Salpietro. "This wave of operator retirements is reshaping the landscape and opening an incredible window for forward-thinking companies, like ATM UP, to scale, strengthen portfolios, and drive innovation. The ISOs that understand this moment will become tomorrow's market leaders."Salpietro has built ATM UP into one of the fastest-growing Independent Sales Organizations in the U.S., with more than 8,000 ATM machines nationwide generating eight figures in annual revenue. His proprietary ATMRev™ Model has driven consistent operator performance and portfolio growth across multiple acquisitions.Beyond business leadership, Salpietro serves as an ATMIA Regional Board Member and longtime member of both the ATMIA Government Relations and Independent ATM Deployer Committees. He works closely with the FBI and U.S. Secret Service on emerging financial crimes, including skimming, jackpotting, and organized ATM fraud, and advocates on Capitol Hill for cash access and operator rights.Registration for ATMIA 2026 is now open at https://www.atmia.com/conferences/us/registration/ About ATM UPATM UP is one of America's fastest-growing ATM Independent Sales Organizations (ISO), co-founded by industry veteran Sal Salpietro and his wife, Stephanie Salpietro, in 2007. With over 8,000 terminals nationwide, ATM UP processes transactions for major national brands including Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott, and serves on government relations committees advocating for equal access to cash, operator rights, and fair banking practices.ATM UP is known for its transparent pricing, superior service, and proprietary ATMRev™ business optimization model. Learn more at atm-up.com.About Eredità CapitalEredità Capital is the investment and acquisition arm of Sal Salpietro's business portfolio, focusing on strategic investments within the ATM industry, profitable business opportunities, and real estate. The firm leverages deep industry expertise and the proprietary ATMRev™ model to identify, acquire, and integrate complementary businesses that enhance value for customers and stakeholders while providing exit opportunities for industry operators. Co-founded with Stephanie Salpietro, Eredità Capital is building toward a $1 billion fund that sets the standard for ROI through understanding and integrity. Learn more at ereditacapital.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.