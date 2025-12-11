ProInfoNet Marks 30 Years of IT Consulting and Project Leadership

From left to right: Jason Gay (VP of Technology), Jim Rogers (President & CEO), Jeff Rogers (VP of Finance & Operations)

ProInfoNet celebrated 30 years in business last week, ahead of its official incorporation anniversary on December 19.

From the beginning, our goal has been simple: improve lives through the creative use of technology solutions. Thirty years later, that commitment hasn’t changed.” — Jim Rogers, founder and CEO of ProInfoNet

BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProInfoNet marked its 30th anniversary last week with an event on December 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor, commemorating three decades of supporting more than 320 organizations and helping customers save over $200 million in technology, broadband, and healthcare connectivity solutions. More than 120 guests attended the celebration, including family, friends, partners, clients, and employees.“We’re proud to be a company that grew from Maine roots to supporting organizations across the country,” said Jim Rogers, founder and CEO of ProInfoNet. “From the beginning, our goal has been simple: improve lives through the creative use of technology solutions. Thirty years later, that commitment hasn’t changed.”ProInfoNet was officially incorporated on December 19, 1995. The company started out of Rogers’ home office in Maine and has since grown into a multi-state team supporting organizations across the country. ProInfoNet now has offices in Bangor and Portland to support increasing demand for hands-on technology consulting and project management.“Thirty years in, we’re just getting started,” said Jeff Rogers, Vice President of Finance and Operations. “Our focus is on smart, intentional growth: expanding our consulting team in Portland and taking on work that genuinely helps our customers and the communities they support.”As ProInfoNet enters its fourth decade, the company remains focused on serving as the trusted advisor its customers rely on to navigate complex technology and connectivity challenges. The team expects continued growth across both offices as demand for consulting services increases nationwide.About ProInfoNetProInfoNet is a Maine-based IT consulting firm that helps businesses navigate evolving technology challenges. Leveraging 30 years of consulting experience, ProInfoNet has served over 300 companies in saving more than $200 million on their network infrastructure, healthcare connectivity, and municipal broadband projects. Whether you need assistance optimizing IT infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, or preparing for future growth, our team is committed to delivering strategic solutions that make an impact. For more information, visit https://pinonline.com

